LOL: After a 0-2 Week 1, TSM rebound with a 4-game win streak

TSM have bounced back after a disastrous start to the split

After three weeks of action in the League of Legends LCS Spring Split, fans across the world were left quite surprised with how the standings look at the moment.

With Fly Quest doing as well - them and Cloud9 are yet to concede a game - not much is going as per what the analysts and pundits had predicted early on in the split.

Perhaps the most surprising turn of events came from TSM and with how they were able to turn a disastrous start to the split into a 4-game win streak in the two following weeks. During last night’s action, TSM were able to completely dominate Golden Guardians throughout the entirety of the game.

Broken Blade popped off with his top lane Qiyana pick, securing 9 kills by the end

Sergen “Broken Blade” Çelik was literally styling on his opponents with a top lane Qiyana flex pick.

It was evident this weekend that TSM has been working on fixing some of the issues that had been plaguing them all year long in 2019, and also in the first week of the 2020 split. Decision making around objectives and team fights were one of their biggest problems, and in weeks 2 and 3, they seem to have fixed a lot of it.

In their game against Golden Guardians, TSM didn’t make many forced errors and seemed to play out the later stages of the game rather well. They closed out the game much better than what they usually do and handed Golden Guardians their 4th loss of the split.

Unlike TSM, Golden Guardians are still struggling, and their 1-4 scoreline speaks a lot of the problems that they are having as a team. They really need to turn it up a notch if they wish to secure a better standing in the LCS.