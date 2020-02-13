LOL: Dragon X’s bot lane carries them to a 2-0 victory over Hanwha Life Esports

Week 2 day 2 of the League of Legends LCK Spring Split 2020 had a lot of excitement and surprises in store for fans.

The day began with T1 dominating KT Rolster in the Telecom Wars, while match 2 treated fans to a masterclass from the Dragon X bot lane.

And though Dragon X looked like an incredibly dominant side throughout both the games, we still have to give some credit to Hanwha and how creative they got with their drafts.

In their first game, Hanwha drafted a mid lane Karma, with a Lee Sin Jungle, a Soraka and Shen bot, and a Tryndamere top. They picked these champions as counter picks to what Dragon X brought to the table, as the Tryndamere countered Orn very well, and the Karma countered Zoe.

Even the LCK English caster Nick "LS" De Cesare was very impressed by Hanwha’s drafting; however, they failed to execute it during the early game, and Dragon X got too far ahead on their pick comp for Hanwha to even consider clawing themselves back up again.

Keria was incredible with his support Pyke pick

Dragon X’s support Ryu “Keria” Min-Seok was just incredible with his Pyke pick. Though he donated the first blood gold to Hanwha, he soon stepped up his performance and landed hook after hook, which got him the MVP for the first game.

Deft's Ezreal was unstoppable in game 2

Game 2 was a Deft show through and through. Dragon X’s ADC Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu is world-renowned for his Ezreal pocket pick, and today, he just styled on Hanwha’s bot lane, and solo carried the game from minute 1.

He dealt twice as much damage as the opponent carries and was awarded MVP for the second game.