LOL: T1 destroy KT Rolster in the first Telecom War of 2020

The telecom rivalry between SK Telecom T1 and KT Rolster goes back years, and in League of Legends, they have, over the seasons, provided fans with some of the most entertaining games.

However, over the last two years, both the teams have gone through significant ups and downs. While T1 were able to recover and even win both the Spring and Summer Split in 2019, their rivals were not as fortunate, and their slump continued.

In today’s Telecom war as well, T1 looked like the significantly better team, and on the first match of Week 2 Day 2 of the 2020 LCK Spring Split, they destroyed KT for a 2-0 victory.

Though KT took an early lead in Game 1, they soon threw away their advantage when their jungler Kim "bonO" Gi-beom made a couple of bad engages. That gave the T1 ADC, Park "Teddy" Jin-Seong, a way back into the game.

Teddy wins the MVP for the first game

Teddy went on to hard carry the game on his Aphelios, and had the highest damage count out of all the players. He had a whopping 38% damage contribution for his team and even won the player of the game for that match.

During the second game T1 had KT’s number from the first minute onwards, and they were able to out-trade and outmaneuver them at every stage of the game.

KT even subbed Kim "Malrang" Geun-Seong in bonO’s place to make up for his absolutely disappointing first game showing, but that didn’t work too well.

T1’s Moon "Cuzz" Woo-chan hard camped KT’s top laner Kim "SoHwan" Jun-Yeong in the early game with his jungle Olaf pick, and was able to kill his Aatrox multiple times.

Faker and his gang looked much better today than they did last week

All in all, T1 looked much stronger, and they seemed to have fixed a lot of the drafting issues that they were having last week.

For KT Rolster though, there is not much to cheer about, as they are yet to win a single game this split.