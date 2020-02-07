LOL: Hanwha Life surprised their critics with a 2-1 victory over T1

The first game of W1D3 of the League of Legends LCK Spring Split didn’t go exactly as the T1 fans expected it to. The underdogs of Hanwha Life Esports were able to outmaneuver and out draft the reigning kings in games 1 and 3, taking away the series in a dominant fashion.

Hanwha Life was incredibly creative with their picks as compared to what T1 were able to bring together. Much like in their first series against DAMWON, T1 still looked plagued with a lot of drafting issues, and both of their losses were due to the lack of synergy between the comps.

Lehends was amazing with Shen in game 1

Hanwha in game 1 had a Sett top and a Rumble mid with their support Son "Lehends" Si-woo on Shen duty. The comp synergized amazingly well, and Lehends was able to use Shen’s CC abilities to great effect

However, during the second game, SKT were able to turn it around off the back of Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok’s incredible performance on Cassiopeia. But that wasn’t able to provide the team with enough momentum to win game 3.

Though SKT were able to secure themselves an early advantage, Lee “CuVee” Seong-jin’s Soraka pick in the top lane was too hard for T1 to handle in the mid and late game.

‘The combination of Kang “Tempt” Myung-gu’s tanky mid lane Ornn, Son “Lehends” Si-woo utility-Yuumi, and Cuvee’s healing-intensive Soraka’ made Hanwha unkillable and they were able to out scale T1’s comp post the 30-minute mark.

Ever since G2’s Martin “Wunder” Hansen took over the LEC in Week 2 with his Soraka top, she has seen more and more relevance on the professional stage. She is a very oppressive pick, to say the least, and will be receiving some nerfs in patch 10.4.