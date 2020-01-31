LOL: LEC Week 1 Spring Split Power Rankings

LOL LEC

The previous week saw the League of Legends LEC Spring Split open with a bang.

Fans were treated to a lot of upsets and surprises with G2 Caps moving to the ADC role, and the team barely squeezing two wins even after falling behind early in both their games.

LEC standings after Week 1

Fnatic, on the other hand, was demolished by a revamped Origen, while Vitality’s new roster turned out to be an immense disappointment.

Now, with Week 2 almost upon us, let’s take a look at the power rankings and where the League of Legends analysts believe each team stand.

Rank 10: Vitality

Vitality did not have the desired start to the split

No surprises here, really. The once dark horse of the LEC is now just a former shadow of themselves.

With only Lucas “Cabochard” Simon-Meslet and Jakub “Jactroll” Skurzyński remaining from the previous roster, Vitality struggled to show even a hint of their former prowess. They disappointed across all lanes and were barely able to keep up with their opponents in both of their opening games.

Rank 9: Misfits

Advertisement

“Lackluster” is the word that best describes Misfits’ performance in Week 1. Just like Vitality, they failed to secure a win in either of their games, and they barely looked like the team who had once taken SKT T1 to all 5 games in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Worlds Championship.

They showed a lot of lapses in decision making, and have a lot of improvements to make in their playstyle if they wish to improve their rank.

Rank 8: Schalke

FORG1VEN and Schalke have a lot to improve on

There was a lot of hype around Schalke’s roster during the preseason when they officially took in Konstantinos-Napoleon “FORG1VEN” Tzortziou after he announced his return to pro play.

During the 2016 Worlds Championship, FORG1VEN was instrumental in spearheading H2K to the semifinals. However, in Week1 of the 2020 spring split, he looked far from impressive, but that’s not to say that he was bad.

He was decent at best, and though he wasn’t one of Schalke’s problems, he was also not a solution for them.

Rank 7: Mad Lions

Mad Lions wasn’t exactly any more impressive than Vitality or Misfits in Week 1. But we chose to give them the 7th spot as unlike the other two; they were at least able to get one win on the board.

They’re a very new team with a lot of young talent and potential. So, they might just be able to surprise us in the coming weeks.

Rank 6: SK Gaming

There were hell and heaven of differences in performance between both of SK Gaming’s Week 1 games. So, we will give them the benefit of the doubt and take their winning match-up into consideration more when giving them the 6th spot.

Though they hung on against G2, it was in their game against Vitality that they showed their early game capabilities and team fighting prowess.

Rank 5: Fnatic.

Bwipo's Swain was caught overextending too many times Caps sets ADC record for highest kill count and 10 percent kill participation in lane Origen vs. G2 is the match of the week in week 2

Much like Excel, Fnatic had one good game and one bad game.

The game against Origen was an absolute disaster, and their top laner Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau kept getting caught in the early game and gave up a lot of solo kills.

The game against Misfits was far better, and Fnatic styled on their opponents and destroyed their nexus on the 20-minute mark, making it the fastest game this split.

Rank 4: Excel.

Excel looked much better as a team this time around. They felt quite well-rounded and seemed to have worked on a lot of their weaknesses that had plagued them in the previous splits.

They beat Schalke rather resoundingly but fell short of expectations when facing Rogue. But to Rogue’s credit, the team looked very clean and gave Excel no opportunities to comeback after a disastrous early game.

Rank 3: Rogue.

Rogue is one of the three teams who are going to go into Week 2 with two wins on the board. They were rather impressive in both their games against Misfits and Excel, but their performance wasn’t exactly 'title worthy,' and we will not be considering them as potential contenders based on just their Week 1 results.

Rank 2: G2.

G2 struggled in the early game during both their matches against Mad Lions and SK Gaming. They had the second-worst gold difference throughout the week, and despite that, they clawed their way back to a win.

Unparalleled team fighting prowess and mechanical skills are what helped them out, and we feel that they will only get better from here as Rasmus “Caps” Winther is still to completely adjust to his new ADC role.

Rank 1: Origen.

The revamped Origen roster looked smooth, sleek, calm, and powerful in Week 1. They showed incredible early and late-game decision-making potential, and they played around objectives amazingly well.

In the game against Fnatic, they ran circles around the 2019 Summer runner’s up and out rotated both Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabov and Tim "Nemesis" Lipovšek while getting picks on Bwipo.

Week 2 is upon us.

This power ranking is just based on Week 1 alone, with a lot more meta shifts and upsets yet to come in the split. Week 2 is almost upon us, with G2 vs. Origen being the most anticipated game of the week.