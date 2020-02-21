LOL: LPL to start broadcasting scrims in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

After the League of Legends LPL Week 2 was postponed indefinitely due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic, there was not a lot of positive news from Riot China up until now.

The League officials had initially decided to postpone the matches because they wanted to ensure the safety of all the players, coaches, and staff involved. However, there was recently some good news from Riot.

In a tweet on February 19, the LPL announced that teams will once again be participating in matches, but with a different take this time around. Starting from February 26, teams will be taking part in online scrims in place of the regular LPL competition.

We will soon be seeing the LPL pros getting competitive again

These matches will be broadcasted live, but for now, only a handful of teams will be streaming their practice games. According to a post by ESPN, the matches will be held over 4 days, with 2 matches being played every day, and the teams participating are Top Esports, JD Gaming, Suning Gaming, Victory Five, and eStar Gaming.

However, as the games will be played from home and not on LAN, many of the fans were concerned that there would be ping issues that players will face, which might affect their gameplay and in-game mechanics.

However, the play-by-play LPL Shoutcaster Jake “Hysterics” Osypenko has assured us that the ping will not be the real issue as it “shouldn’t be higher than 80MS” across China. The problem lies with the stream channel as the broadcast team is yet to ascertain if they want to stream the games on the official LPL channel.

Leaving these issues aside, the news is very exciting for fans as it has almost been a month-long hiatus for the LPL.