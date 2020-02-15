LOL: Misfits hand G2 first loss of Spring Split

Razork popped off on his signature Ekko pick

With a 6-0 scoreline by the end of the third week of the League of Legends LEC Spring Split, G2 Esports looked just unstoppable.

Given the consistency of the players, many predicted that the team would go on to qualify for playoffs without falling to a single loss.

However, there was a twist in the narrative this Friday, when Misfits Gaming made the gods bleed, for the very first time in 2020. And even with Misfits coming into the game with four consecutive wins to their name, they are still a rookie squad, and not a single analyst expected them to go toe to toe with G2, let alone secure a win against them.

Misfit’s star in the game was their jungler Iván “Razork” Díaz, who just popped off with his pocket Ekko pick. Razork is famous for his jungle Ekko, and in solo queue, he has an 80 percent win rate with it, which is just incredible in itself.

He hard ganked all the G2 lanes, and even camped Martin ‘Wunder’ Hansen’s Sona top which set her back considerably and reduced her overall impact in the game.

Caps had more deaths this game than he had all split

Misfits’ bot lane duo of Ju “Bvoy” Yeong-hoon and Petr “denyk” Haramach found multiple picks on Rasmus “Caps” Winther’s Aphelios in the early game, and he ended up with nine deaths by the end. ‘Caps’ died six times even before the 15-minute mark, which is an all-time record in the LEC.

Although Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski tried his hardest to carry G2 with his Gragas, the team made too many positional errors and got caught out, leading to them bleeding gold and objectives across the map.

Wunder tried his hands on Sona this game after his previous Soraka top lane dominance, but this time around the funnel comp didn’t seem to work as expected.