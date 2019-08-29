LoL News: LoL Patch otes 9.17 out

League of Legends (Source: LoL Website)

The patch 9.17 notes for League of Legends by Riot Games are now out as a blog post on their official website.

"Hey buff herders! We're still holding off on going too crazy with balance changes until after 9.19 (the patch that Worlds will be played on), but we do have some bigger adjustments to Aurelion Sol and Kayle this patch.

Mainly, we're helping them in the respective spaces they're weak in and that make them difficult to be seen as viable or reliable picks. Overall, Aurelion Sol should now be more comprehensible with more satisfying signs of successful play and Kayle should have more of a laning phase without feeling like a complete wet noodle." their foreword read.

The new skins. (Image: LoL Website)

There has been a lot of buzz especially around the new skins that the game has announced a launch for. The six new skins include Elderwood Ahri, Elderwood Veigar, Elderwood Nocturne, Infernal Shen, Infernal Galio, and Infernal Varus. While the first three Elderwood skins will be available on August 29, 2019 the Infernal skins will be available on September 5, 2019 as per the patch update.

The reactions of the LoL-playing community to the new skins have been both supportive and outrageous. "Elderwood was supposed to be about trees and spiritual forest kind of vibes like River Spirit Nami and Elderwood Bard. Everything just kinda misaligned when Elderwood LeBlanc came out. These new Elderwoods are totally not so Elderwood. It only makes you feel like Zyra was robbed.", a Twitter user had commented.

Changes to Champions

Following are the excerpts from the patch 9.17 note by Riot Games:

Aurelion Sol

"We're making Aurelion Sol more vulnerable to counterplay in the early game so that we have room to buff his scaling and presence in the late game. His adjusted W should also help make him a more approachable champion to those new to him, with clearer indicators of success and more satisfying in-game payoff."

Galio

"Galio's been underperforming for the last few patches so we're helping him out to keep him competitive against other choices."

Kalista

"Buffing Kalista in this specific way so she can succeed more in the hands of an average player and generally in a wider range of games."

Kayle

"We're shifting power into Kayle's early game at the cost of some of her late-game carry potential. Kayle should still be a weaker champion early who ascends into a god, but she (and her opponents) should now have more influence on whether or not she gets there."

Leona

"We're letting Leona really lock into the engaging supports that she fares well against to keep her a good counter against those specific match-ups."

Lucian

"Giving Lucian a bit more power in the early laning phase to punish champs who have been able to run around freely without fear."

Neeko

"Giving Neeko a QoL change so she can return to her own form without having to expend a resource or take damage."

Pantheon

"Even after the removal and decrease of the monster damage reduction on his Q and E, respectively, jungle Pantheon is just not as strong as his other roles. We're following up by entirely removing the monster damage penalty on his E, since it appears we were being too cautious regarding his jungle prowess. This and the change to his Q Thrust shouldn't swing his balance too much, and only help those who are struggling with relearning him."

Qiyana

"Qiyana's early trade damage makes her stronger than she should be in lane. That coupled with her near constant ults later is a bit too overbearing throughout the whole game."

Ryze

"Now that Ryze has proven he can be useful without Overloading his enemies in competitive play, we think it's safe to give him a smidge more survivability."

Zyra

"We're giving Zyra more opportunities to burst down her enemies.

Free-to-Play champion rotation

In 2017, players asked us to expand the weekly free champion rotation beyond just 10 champions. As a result, we updated our model to include 10% of the total number of available champions to the rotation and increased the number to 14.

With Qiyana, we're officially at 145 champions! As promised, we're officially increasing the number of champions to 15 in the next free-to-play rotation on the first week of September 2019

Bugfixes

Soraka now properly heals herself with R - Wish for more when she is under 40% of her maximum health.

Certain champions' movement abilities are now properly disabled when they're Grounded (Zac's E - Elastic Slingshot, Malphite's R - Unstoppable Force, Camille's E - Hookshot, Graves' R - Collateral Damage, Thresh's W - Dark Passage, and Fiddlestick's R - Crowstorm)

Rek'Sai no longer gains a short "Can't Be Displaced" buff if her target dies as she starts R - Void Rush

Cleanse now properly clears the stun from Viktor's AUGMENT:IMPLOSION W - Gravity Field

Lee Sin's Q - Resonating Strike's dash speed is now at its proper speed (not as slow as it was in 9.16)

If Sylas dies immediately after casting Pantheon's R - Grand Starfall via R - Hijack, he will no longer be locked out of using items and basic abilities

Sivir's W - Ricochet now properly bounces when recast when she reaches 45% CDR by holding Spear of Shojin or Cosmic Insight

Statikk Shiv will no longer hit nearby targets outside of Mordekaiser's R - Realm of Deathwhen the holder attacks him within it

When Tahm Kench dies while using W - Devour on another unit, that unit's HP can now properly go below 1 HP

