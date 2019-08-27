LoL news: Jensen talks about winning over Cloud9 at LCS Winners' Press conference

Nicolaj Jensen (Image: Twitter)

Team Liquid have emerged as the winners of the League of Legends Champions Series Summer Split 2019 by beating Cloud9 in the finals. This win wasn’t an important one to not just the team but its also its mid-laner Nicolaj Jensen in particular. Jensen, who is a professional League of Legends player from Denmark, was previously associated with team CLoud9 for about three years as the team’s mid-laner.

He left Cloud9 to join Team Liquid as a mid-laner earlier this year. Jensen was also awarded the LCS Summer Finals Player of the Series title. The player tweeted this after the win.

super fun series, c9 played really well — Nicolaj Jensen (@Jensen) August 26, 2019

Upon being asked if he still has the hunger to win as many titles as possible or if he is starting to look past winning titles, Jensen replied “I definitely still have the hunger. To me it’s more just about changing the narrative around me, my whole career I was a player that would always finish second, never able to achieve anything great, always in the shadow of Bjergsen. So now I feel like I’m creating a legacy for myself, I’m the guy who’s winning everything and that’s the direction I want to keep going in.”

On being asked at the LCS Winners’ Press conference about how going down to second in the Spring finals help him in the recent finals, Jensen said “I wouldn’t say the title itself means as much, but I think the fact that it was against C9 meant a lot.

I feel like if I were to lose to Cloud9, everyone would say I made the wrong choice, or Nisqy was the better mid-laner.”

He also added that he is feeling like he is already getting a lot of hate from Cloud9 fans and that he is just very happy that his team was able to win the LCS Championship title and that people won’t go after him too much since they won. He also said that Cloud9 fans were “just really salty towards me”

With the fourth consecutive LCS Championship title to their credit, Team Liquid is all set to leave for Europe to practice for the World Championship.

