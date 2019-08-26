LoL News: Team Liquid beat Cloud9, win LCS title for the fourth time in a row at Summer Split 2019

Team Liquid rising their LCS Summer Split 2019 trophy. (Image:Twitter)

Team Liquid have emerged as the winners of the League of Legends Champions Series Summer Split 2019. This win hands the incredible team a streak of four consecutive wins in the League of Legends Champions Series, a second win against Team Cloud9 in the finals and more importantly, the prestige of being the only team to have won four championships in a row.

The team's official twitter rejoiced this massive victory by retweeting Alienware's tweet -

From the forever fourth meme to becoming the first #LCS

team to win FOUR Championships in a row.



We couldn't be more proud of the @TeamLiquidLoL

players and staff for yet another #TLWIN #DYNASTY pic.twitter.com/Bl6ARK7y28 — ALIENWARE (@Alienware) August 26, 2019

"Literal goosebumps when they lifted up the trophy" "This never gets old" commented the teams fans, following the record breaking victory of Team Liquid.

Unquestionably, the win was an extremely close call given the kind of play Cloud9 had in store. "Cloud9 came so close. But it is quickly, slipping away" mentioned one of the casters.

Following the victory of Team Liquid, Cloud9 tweeted:

Thank you for all the #C9Fam supporting us today in each part of the World, even though we couldn’t bring the trophy, the #LCS title, and happiness for all of those who are on our side.



We are sorry. — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) August 26, 2019

Although the team had lost the match, its fans were encouraging Cloud9 to make it big at the World Championship and congratulated the team for putting up a good game.

"I'm so damn thankful to be a fan of this org and despite many negative moments, I believe that every cloud has a silver lining(pun not intended). Good luck at worlds, you don't have to apologize for such an amazing series, I love you guys so much", a fan had tweeted.

According to the current standings, both the teams qualify to enter the group level tournaments at the World Championship as the first and second seeded teams of the League of Legends Champions Series in North America.

The third team to qualify and compete at the World Championship will be decided after regional level tournaments among teams which are currently placed from third place to sixth place.

