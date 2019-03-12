LoL News: Griffin barely manages to defeat SKT T1

In one of the best series from the year, Griffin defeats SKT T1 in a close 2-1. Griffin has been the name of LCK as the team is yet to drop a series in the season. As far as SKT T1 goes they are comfortably sitting at the top half of the table along with Griffin and Sandbox. The last time these two teams met Griffin easily got the better of the SKT T1 squad.

Game 1 was similar to last time they met where the first kill came very late into the game. This time it was SKT who got the first blood. They also managed to get CS advantages across the map. An extended team fight broke near the dragon pit where both the teams came close to wipe each other but SKT T1 finally managed to win it. This led to a Baron buff for them as they handed Griffin their only second defeat of the season.

Game 2 was back and forth as both teams managed to gain some advantages. Khan was on his patent Riven but it was Tarzan who stole the show on his Elise. He managed to land some insane cocoons. This led to a pretty big lead for Griffin as they won game 2.

Tarzan pulled out Evelyn in game 3 surprising many. The game was in favor of Griffin for a long time. They managed some early leads which then utilized in taking objectives. However, a team fight throw led to a comeback. SKT quickly capitalized on the mistake and almost won the game. Despite the setback won game 3 after a successful backdoor by 3 members of Griffin.

This time the series was a lot closer which should be shining light for SKT T1 fans. Griffin easily seems the best team in LCK and would be looking towards MSI now.

