LoL News: MSI schedule revealed

Via Riot games

Spring Split is about to end in every region as we move towards the MSI. Mid-Season Invitational is an international event where winners of spring split from every region face off each other. Teams like SKT T1 Telecom and Edward Gaming have won the tournament in the past.

Early this year it was revealed that Vietnam and Taipei will hold the Mid Season Invitational. This is the first time these regions will hold an international tournament. Vietnam is the latest region to have its own domestic season in the form of VCS.

The tournament will begin with teams from LMS, North American LCS and other developing regions will fight in the Play-in stage. Three teams will qualify from the Play-in stage will move forward to the Group stage. Here the qualified teams from the Play-in stage will meet teams from Europe, South Korea, and China.

All the teams will then play a double round robin where the top four teams will proceed to Semifinals.

Here is the entire schedule for Tournament-

Play-In Stage: May 1-7 at GG Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City

Group Stage: May 10-14 at National Convention Center in Hanoi

Knockout Stage (Semifinals & Finals): May 17-19 at Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei

Interested people can buy the ticket from the League of Legends official website. The tickets for the Play-in stage and Group stage will go live from 25 March while the tickets for the knock out stage will go live from 1 April.

The playoff run is about to begin in every region. Teams like G2 Esports, Griffin, SKT Telecom and Team liquid has been leading their respective region. Unlike other International tournaments, only the winner of Domestic split will head over to MSI. Invictus Gaming won the Worlds 2018 ending the Korean dominance in the international tournament and it would be interesting to see if this trend continues.

