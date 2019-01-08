×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LoL News: Riot teases new dragon

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
9   //    08 Jan 2019, 11:18 IST

Via Riot Games
Via Riot Games

Senior League of Legends designer Riot Mortdog recently revealed in a tweet that it's time to work on the dragon again and shared an interesting image with it. Dragon is one of the most powerful entities in the League universe. It spawns in the lower half pit of the map and is divided into four types Mountain, Infernal, Ocean and Cloud. Slaying each of these grants different buffs respectively. If you manage to drag the game till 35 minutes then the elder dragon will spawn which grants true burn based on the number of elemental dragons you have slain.

However, the main thing to notice in the image shown is the elder dragon wearing a strange crown. If you look closely it's the same crown that URF the Manatee wears. URF the Manatee is, of course, the flag bearer for Ultra Rapid Fire(URF) game mode.

Also Read: Team Griffin claims Kespa Cup

URF is essentially the game where cooldown on every ability is set to 80% and you don't run out of mana/energy. It makes every champion very broken and that is why it is one of the most popular game modes out there.

The elder dragon with the URF the Manatee crown could mean that URF is returning. It would be a smart strategy on Riot's end to start the new year with one of the most popular game modes. However, there has been never a case of different or special dragon whenever the game mode was available in the past.

This could also mean that Riot is planning to release a new dragon. They have revealed in the past that they are planning to add a new dragon and maybe this image is indicative of it?

Whatever the case maybe season 9 is about to begin which will bring a lot of new changes to the game and what better way to start it with the fan favourite URF mode.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
League of Legends
Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
League of Legends News: Riot teases Victorious Oriana
RELATED STORY
LOL News: New Program Skins arrive and a New skin line...
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Worlds 2018 declared as the most watched...
RELATED STORY
LOL News: All the new skins coming to LOL
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Bioware tease new Dragon Age game
RELATED STORY
LOL News: Winter skins coming to League
RELATED STORY
LoL News: Liquid signs Jensen
RELATED STORY
League of Legends News: Riot finally releasing a new game?
RELATED STORY
DOTA 2 vs LOL: The Difference and The Similarities...
RELATED STORY
PUBG NEWS : New Trailer Teases Harley Quinn
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us