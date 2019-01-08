LoL News: Riot teases new dragon

Via Riot Games

Senior League of Legends designer Riot Mortdog recently revealed in a tweet that it's time to work on the dragon again and shared an interesting image with it. Dragon is one of the most powerful entities in the League universe. It spawns in the lower half pit of the map and is divided into four types Mountain, Infernal, Ocean and Cloud. Slaying each of these grants different buffs respectively. If you manage to drag the game till 35 minutes then the elder dragon will spawn which grants true burn based on the number of elemental dragons you have slain.

Good Morning! Time to get back to work and...wait what the heck is this?! pic.twitter.com/dw043bp1P9 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) January 7, 2019

However, the main thing to notice in the image shown is the elder dragon wearing a strange crown. If you look closely it's the same crown that URF the Manatee wears. URF the Manatee is, of course, the flag bearer for Ultra Rapid Fire(URF) game mode.

URF is essentially the game where cooldown on every ability is set to 80% and you don't run out of mana/energy. It makes every champion very broken and that is why it is one of the most popular game modes out there.

The elder dragon with the URF the Manatee crown could mean that URF is returning. It would be a smart strategy on Riot's end to start the new year with one of the most popular game modes. However, there has been never a case of different or special dragon whenever the game mode was available in the past.

This could also mean that Riot is planning to release a new dragon. They have revealed in the past that they are planning to add a new dragon and maybe this image is indicative of it?

Whatever the case maybe season 9 is about to begin which will bring a lot of new changes to the game and what better way to start it with the fan favourite URF mode.

