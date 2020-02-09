LOL: Patch 10.4: Expected champion balance changes

Riot is tinkering with a lot of champions ahead of patch 10.4 release.

In the last couple of days, the League of Legends PBE has seen a lot of action in terms of champion balance changes. After the confirmation and official release of patch 10.3, Riot has started tinkering with the kits of some other champions, getting them ready for 10.4.

Champions like Soraka, Garen, and Kayle are under the balance team’s microscope for 10.4, along with more ability changes for Wukong, who just recently got a mini rework.

However, do keep in mind that not everything is set in stone as yet and the changes are not permanent. Only a handful of them may just be officially released when the patch finally airs, as we are yet to get any solid information on them.

So here’s what’s cooking in the PBE for now:

Champion Changes

Akali – buffed (changes have already been hotfixed to live)

Damage increased to 50/85/120/155/190 from 40/70/100/130/160

Perfect Execution (R):

R1 damage increased to 125/225/325 from 85/150/215 Cooldown decreased to 120/90/60 seconds from 160/130/100 seconds

Amumu – buffed

Cooldown decreased to 8 at all ranks from 10/9.5/9/8.5/8

Garen – buffed

Bonus physical damage increased to [30/60/90/120/150 (+ 50% AD)] from [30/60/90/120/150 (+ 40% AD)]

Courage (W):

New! When at max stacks, this ability now increases bonus armor and magic resist by 10%

Shield amount changed to 70/95/120/145/170 (+20% bonus Health)] from [10% maximum health]

Kayle – changed

Passive bonus AD ratio increased to 15% from 10%

Divine Judgment (R):

New! Cast time effects for Kayle and her allies are now split: 1.5 seconds for self-cast; 0.25 seconds for ally cast

Sett – buffed

HP regeneration increased to 9.25 from 8

Soraka – changed

Base HP regeneration increased to 9.25 from 8

Starcall (Q):

Self-heal decreased to [30/40/50/60/70 (+30% AP)] from [60/80/100/120/140 (+50% AP)]

Movement speed decreased to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% from 15/20/25/30/35%

Mana cost increased to 60/65/70/75/80 from 40/45/50/55/60

Astral Infusion (W):

Healing increased to 80/115/150/185/220 from 80/110/140/170/200

Mana cost decreased to 40/45/50/55/60 from 50/55/60/65/70

New! This ability now includes: “If cast while affected by Rejuvenation, Soraka will incur no Max Health cost”

Wukong – changed

Base HP decreased to 540 from 577.8

Mana decreased to 265 from 265.84

Base MR decreased to 28 from 32.1

MP5 decreased to 8.04 from 8.042

Strength of Stone (Passive):

“Entering stealth or brush grants Wukong a shield equal to [40 (+10% of his maximum health)]. This effect can trigger every 16/14/12 seconds at levels 1/7/13.”

Crushing Blow (Q):

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5/4 seconds

Costs 30 Mana

“Wukong’s next attack gains 125 extra range, deals 15/30/45/60/75 (+65% bonus AD) bonus physical damage and reduces the target’s armor by 10/15/20/25/30% for 4 seconds.”

Warrior Trickster (W):

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 seconds

Costs 50/55/60/65/70 Mana

“Wukong dashes towards the cursor and becomes Invisible for 1 second, leaving behind a stationary clone for 3 seconds. The clone attacks nearby enemies Wukong has recently damaged for 50/62.5/75/87.5/100% AD physical damage.”

Stealth – “Invisible: Wukong can only be revealed by nearby enemy Turrets or True Sight.“

Nimbus Strike (E):

Cooldown: 10 seconds

Costs 40/45/50/55/60 Mana

“Wukong dashes to an enemy, sending out clones that mimic the dash up to 2 additional enemies nearby. Each enemy struck takes 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bAD) magic damage.

After dashing to an enemy, Wukong gains 30/35/40/45/50% Attack Speed for 4 seconds.”

Cyclone (R):

Cooldown: 120/105/90 seconds

Costs 100 Mana

“Wukong spins his staff around for 4 seconds, gaining 30/40/50% movement speed. While spinning, he deals (2.5/5.5/8.5% (+.1% per 10 total AD)% target max health) physical damage per second to nearby enemies and knocks them up for 1 second the first time they get hit.”

Damage to monsters capped at a maximum of 200/400/600 at 6/11/16 physical damage per second.”

Yuumi – changed

Base damage increased to 40/70/100/130/160/190 from 40/65/90/115/140/165

Empowered damage increased to 45/85/125/165/205/245 from 45/80/115/150/185/220

Zoomies (E):

Healing changed to 70/105/140/175/210 from 70/100/130/160/190

10.4 Release date

According to the Riot games patch schedule, patch 10.4 is set to officially release on February 20th, and will follow the usual maintenance procedure and server downtime.