LOL: Patch 10.4 Soraka and Phase Rush changes in the PBE

The Soraka Top memes are going to end real soon

Well, we all saw this one coming, didn’t we?

Soraka top in the current League of Legends meta is an oppressive pick, to say the least. She is capable of smashing almost every match-up during the laning phase whilst still keeping her teammates healthy and topped up during late-game fights and skirmishes.

And after G2’s Martin “Wunder” Hansen had a dominating performance with her during Week 2 games of the LEC, Riot has finally decided to do something about her.

They are currently tinkering with her kit in the PBE, and the devs are currently looking to nerf her dominance in the lane.

Soraka’s Q ‘Starcall’ is now doing 60% reduced damage to minions in the PBE. This will hurt her farming and lane clearing potential significantly, but it won’t be reducing her capabilities as a support in any way.

Amumu is going to get a nice boost to his ganking potential

However, Soraka is not the only one receiving changes in the PBE. Amumu is receiving a slight buff as well, and he is facing a reduced cooldown on his Q ‘Bandage Toss,’ and it will be going from 10/ 9.5/ 9/ 8.5/ 8 to 8 seconds at all ranks. But the cooldown on his ultimate will be reverted back to 150/ 130/ 110, as well as the cast range to 550.

Phase Rush to get buffed for melee champions

The keystone, Phase Rush, also sees some changes in the PBE. It will be receiving some buffs for melee champions, who will now be benefiting more from the rune than the ranged ones.

Advertisement

The movement speed granted to melee champion will be 30% to 50% based on the level, which is much faster than the 25% to 40% that the ranged champions are getting. The time needed to proc the keystone will also be increased from 3 seasons to 4, and champions like Darius will have a much more favorable time of using the rune than he used to in the previous patches.