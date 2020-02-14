LOL: Pokimane partners with the University of California Irvine to launch an Esports Scholarship Program.

In her initial years as a streamer, Pokimane herself faced a lot of trouble.

One of the most popular Twitch personalities Imane “Pokimane” Anys will be partnering with the University of California Irvine to launch an esports scholarship.

The incredibly popular League of Legends and Fortnite streamer has donated $50,000 to help out students who are looking to pursue a career in esports.

In an official statement to UCI, Pokimane said “I love being able to share my experience of how I got to where I am today in hopes that it will help others who are on their way. I’m also especially happy to be supporting UCI’s esports program because their students are focusing on gaming in addition to pursuing their college degrees – which, I can say from experience, isn’t easy!”

Pokimane tweeted about her donation to UCI

Now, this is a big step for the streamer. In her initial years as a streamer, Pokimane herself faced a lot of trouble. She had a hard time balancing her stream time and her education at McMaster University, so she knows how important a scholarship can be to propel a student’s career forward.

For some years now, the UCI Esports team has competed in a lot of esports tournaments, with League of Legends being one of their most successful runs. In 2018 they were awarded the national champions in LOL, and over time they have set up a very successful esports program which has helped out many.

And with Pokimane’s donation, they will be able to aid more budding aspirants to build a better future around esports.

The Director of UCI Esports, Mark Deppe, also shared his thoughts on her act of generosity.

“The gaming community contributes so much passion and energy to the world of esports, and we are thrilled to recognize and reward some of the outstanding leaders,” he said.

"I am incredibly thankful for Poki’s generosity, and I hope this will inspire other successful gamers and streamers in the future,” Deppe added.