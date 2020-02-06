LOL: Superteam Gen.G dominate KT Rolster in their opening game of LCK Spring

In the second match of the opening week of the League of Legends LCK Spring Split, the superteam Gen.G was able to crush KT Rolster resoundingly in a 2-1 victory over them.

In theory, Gen.G look like one of the strongest teams in the LCK, and against KT in week 1, they were able to prove their potential in games 2 and 3.

However, their first game didn’t go exactly as they might have wanted it to, as KT looked like the better team who outplayed Gen.G in most of the fights and shut them down early across the map.

In the 2020 pre-season, Gen.G went through a lot of roster changes that sought to replace a majority of the squad. “Former DragonX top laner Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee, T1 jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min, and KT Rolster mid-laner Gwak “Bdd” Bo-Seong joined the lineup,” and they look much stronger now than what they did last season where they finished 6th.

Gen.G had a much better showing in games 2 and 3

Gen.G showed a noticeable lack of team synergy in game 1, but game 2 and 3 were a completely different story. They were able to punish KT’s mistakes during both the early and mid-game and barely even dropped a kill before securing themselves a series win.

Unlike in the previous series of the day where T1 pulled off a miraculous win off of Faker’s hard carry performance, Gen.G looked much more confident and well-rounded as a team, who bounced back incredibly.

If past League of Legends history is something to go by, then it’s safe to say that superteam's today hardly inspire much support and confidence from fans. They often disappoint, and one of the major issues that concern them is the lack of synergy within their roster.

In their first game though, Gen.G didn’t exactly look like they will be facing these issues, but that remains to be seen in the coming months.