LOL: Today’s PBE update and balance changes to Lux and Jayce

More champions are being tinkered with before the patch 10.4 update

With the League of Legends patch 10.4 set to release in a few day's time, Riot has been tinkering with some of the champions in the PBE servers at this moment.

The dev. team wants to give some power back to the underwhelming champions this patch, especially those who have been struggling in the current meta.

Champions like Jayce and Lux, for example, have been almost non-existent in pro play and solo queue at this moment, and when played, they boast some of the lowest win rates in the game.

Jayce has been suffering from a lot of mana issues at the moment and is one of the major reasons why he supports a win rate, which is around 47%.

As his early game is pretty terrible, a lot of meta champions have been outpacing and even at times out scaling him, making him almost irrelevant around team fights.

Lux, on the other hand, will be receiving a lot of damage buffs to make her more relevant as both a support and mid lane mage. Her ultimate will be tweaked a bit as well, so to help improve her overall playmaking capabilities.

So here are the current tweaks floating around in the PBE at the moment:

Jayce

Mana increased from 357.2 to 375. Mana per level increased from 37 to 45.

To the Skies (Hammer Q) damage increased from 45/80/115/150/185/220 to 55/95/135/175/215/255.

Advertisement

Lux

Light Binding (Q) AP ratio lowered from 70 percent to 60 percent.

Lux can now flash while casting Final Spark (R).

Kayle

Divine Judgment (R) ally cast time reverted back to 1.5 seconds from .25 seconds.

Singed

Base health points lowered from 610 to 580.

Base armor lowered from 37 to 34.

Wukong

All changes reverted.

However, do keep in mind that these changes are tentative and subject to a lot of changes before the patch officially hits the live servers.