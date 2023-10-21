Lords of the Fallen boss guide: How to defeat the Congregator of Flesh

The Congregator of Flesh is easily one the most challenging bosses you will have to fight in the early hours of Lords of the Fallen. Bosses up till this point, including Holy Bulwark Otto, Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal, and Scourged Sister Delyth, have been mostly humanoids. The Congregator of Flesh is the first beast-type boss enemy that you'll face in the game.

As an introduction to the beast-type bosses in Lords of the Fallen, the Congregator of Flesh does not disappoint in terms of both spectacle and challenge. Although the boss can look quite intimidating at first, especially due to its massive stature and the ability to inflict bleed status with each attack, defeating it isn't very hard, as long as you choose the right weapons.

Here's a comprehensive guide on easily defeating the Congregator of Flesh in Lords of the Fallen, including the best weapons to use, the boss' weaknesses, and more.

Tips to easily defeat the Congregator of Flesh in Lords of the Fallen

The Congregator of Flesh is the second major boss in Lords of the Fallen, after Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal. You get to fight the boss right after defeating Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds, who can be found in the lowermost section of the Pilgrim's Perch area, i.e., the same area where you will find and rescue the blacksmith, Gerlinde.

The Congregator of Flesh's boss arena isn't far away from a Visage, so you won't have to worry about the runback to the boss after every death. Much like any other beast-type enemy in the game, the Congregator of Flesh is weak to "inferno" or fire elemental status. Furthermore, this boss takes bonus damage from inferno spells or weapons infused with the same element.

Here are a few tips that should help you easily defeat the Congregator of Flesh in Lords of the Fallen:

The Congregator of Flesh is very weak to inferno damage. As such, it's a very good idea to bring either a pyromancy build or a weapon that has inferno affinity. Alternatively, you can also use "minor fire salts," which you can restock from the merchant near the Vestige before engaging in the boss fight.

To maximize damage output, it is also highly recommended that you use dual-wielding weapons. Since your short shield isn't going to be very effective here, it's best to trade it for another weapon of your choice that synergizes its attacks well with your primary weapon.

You can also summon either the Iron Wayfarer or Pieta against the Congregator, which you should definitely do if you want to complete either of the characters' questlines. However, summoning NPCs at any of the main story boss fights will require you to die at least once at the hands of the boss.

Most of the Congregator's attacks are melee, which can be avoided fairly easily if you time your dodges right. However, every single attack of this boss is delayed, which can be a little troublesome when it comes to dodging, especially at medium range.

Staying close to the boss' left foot helps a lot since most of its attacks cannot reach there. You can also deal quite a good chunk of damage to the boss by hitting its foot. However, for maximum damage, you'd want to target the beast's hand or head.

Once you defeat the Congregator of Flesh, you'll be rewarded with 7500 vigor, which, in the base new game, should be enough to give you two level-ups. You can also trade the vigor for special weapons at Molhu.

On a related note, do not waste your Vestige Seedling at the boss arena since you'll find a permanent Vestige point just a few meters away from the area.