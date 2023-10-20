Lords of the Fallen boss guide: How to defeat Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds

2023 has been a fantastic year for Souls-like fans as the genre has received a plethora of entries, like Lords of the Fallen, which is a reboot of the 2014 title of the same name. The environment in the game is full of unique and difficult boss battles. It is teeming with challenging adversaries eager to hunt you down and end your life.

Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of the Hounds, is one of the main story bosses in Lords of the Fallen. This guide offers some pointers that you can use to take down this formidable foe.

Tips to defeat Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds in Lords of the Fallen

Gentle Gaverus will stand in your way in order to progress through Pilgrim's Perch (Image via CI Games)

When you reach the Pilgrim's Perch in Lords of the Fallen, you will be confronted by an exquisite archer who will unleash a pack of hounds on you. This archer's name is Gentle Gaverus, and she is the story's third main opponent. She isn't particularly tough on her own. However, as her moniker suggests, her hounds are the most challenging component of this battle.

Gentle Gaverus acts as a checkpoint to test your skills against multiple enemies in Lords of the Fallen. She is not as hard as Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal, but is a challenging enemy nonetheless.

Without further ado, here are some tips on dealing with the Mistress of Hounds:

The key to this battle is speed. As you are dealing with an agile foe, you need to be fast. Do not equip too much gear that will weigh you down.

Gentle Gaverus herself will keep a distance from you during the battle. The main annoyance is the hounds she sends at you.

The hounds are heavily armored. You need to get a few hits in order to kill them.

The hounds have two sets of attacks: a simple bite that will build up your "bleed' debuff and another where they tackle to push you into the ground. These attacks can easily be dodged by moving sideways

Gaverus herself has three major attacks. The first one involves her shooting at you normally, the second one sees her charging her shot, and the third one is where she takes out her blade if you get too close. You can parry her blade, but the hounds will be your doom if they are not taken out beforehand.

Keep your distance from their Mistress, and she will kneel down to charge her shot. Use this window of opportunity to attack her. She will occasionally run away from the fight using smoke bombs.

Sound is critical. Listen to the sound cues as she charges her shots, and be prepared to dodge.

If you follow these tips, you should have an easier time defeating Gentle Gaverus. After her defeat, she will drop one Vestige Seed, a Sin-Piercer armor and sword, as well as an ammunition satchel.

This concludes our guide on how to defeat Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds. If you want to know what bosses are waiting for you in the world of Lords of the Fallen, you can check out this article.