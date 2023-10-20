Lords of the Fallen boss guide: How to defeat Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel

Reaching the end of the Abbey in Lords of the Fallen grants access to one of its toughest beacon bosses, the Radiant Sentinel, also known as Judge Cleric. It's imperative to overcome the previous hurdle of defeating Lirenne, the Rapturous Huntress, before tackling this final line of defense. Also, planting a Vestige Seed in the area beyond the opening at the back of the desolate church is advisable before attempting to take down Judge Cleric.

This piece will provide a comprehensive rundown on how to defeat the Radiant Sentinel in Lords of the Fallen.

How to defeat Judge Cleric in Lords of the Fallen

Phase 1

Get to the end of Abbey to begin the encounter with Judge Cleric when you feel prepared. She'll immediately move closer to you once the fight commences. Her spear enables her to pounce at you across an impressive gap, making her charged lunge attack a potentially dangerous initiation.

Here are some of Judge Cleric's mechanics and tips you should keep in mind while fighting her in Phase 1:

Judge Cleric's attack style involves swinging her sword and staff, both infused with Holy damage, in your direction.

Be prepared to dodge holy arrows from the sky if you spot her staff rising.

Using her staff, she occasionally summons barbed vines deeply rooted in holiness.

Appearing amid a golden circle, the vines and arrows can be easily identified in their designated area of impact.

When a golden line appears on the ground, make your escape from the target destination by rolling or sprinting away.

Several opportunities for offense arise when she pauses momentarily in between attacks. Seize the chance to dart forward and land some blows before she can react.

Embedded with holy damage, her melee weapons will be put to use if you get too close. Blocking or parrying them can be done quickly, or you could dodge and roll behind her to land a hit.

When it comes to staggering her, it's optimal to go for charged attacks as often as you can. With a powerful slam of her banner as her third strike, this foe's primary attack sequence comprises three strikes. If you're able to evade this chain, it can provide an opening to land a few hits.

Making use of a Radiant sword in Lords of the Fallen, she decides to go into full Radiant mode only after taking some damage. Furthermore, using her Radiant arrow move, she'll pelt the battleground once her HP gets low. Keep an eye out for the arrows that can convert into Radiant thorns upon landing, catching you off guard.

Phase 2

Infernal magic is now Judge Cleric's fortitude in Phase 2, and her outfit also receives an alteration. All of her strikes are imbued with an Infernal twist.

Judge Cleric's Phase 2 in Lords of the Fallen necessitates a thoughtful examination of the following factors — some tips have been included below as well:

The charging strike of Judge Cleric's spear has an even greater reach.

Rather than moving backward, it is more effective to dodge to the side for optimal results.

When you have the opportunity, utilize your ranged attacks and spells.

Another Nova-style charged attack should be anticipated once she's taken a significant amount of damage.

With the addition of a ring of Infernal Fireballs that bounce and then detonate, she has greatly improved her lunging attack.

After warping out of sight and leaving behind a devilish emblem on the ground, she will switch to more standard swinging maneuvers. This will grant you an opportunity to inflict significant damage.

Infernal fireballs will be ignited as Judge Cleric enters the sky for a plunging attack after she reaches low HP. It's an aerial charging attack, but one that can easily be avoided with a quick side dodge.

Subsequently, once she comes crashing down, that's your cue to strike and deal some major damage. Take advantage of that opportunity, because this time around, she will finally die in Lords of the Fallen.

Rewards for defeating Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel, in Lords of the Fallen

Defeating Lords of the Fallen's Radiant Sentinel will grant you a Vestige Seed, along with eight Umbral Scourings. Notably, don't forget to scoop up the Thorned Chalice on the ground as well.