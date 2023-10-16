Lords of the Fallen: Every Long Sword and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Long Swords are one of the powerful melee weapons. They deal moderate damage while keeping distance from enemies to avoid being hit. Moreover, these weapons allow you to perform wide swings, which makes it easier to clear out hordes of enemies. Furthermore, if the ranged advantage is not enough, they can be further upgraded to become your perfect companion.

This article will cover every Long Sword in Lords of the Fallen and the statistics every upgrade provides.

All Long Swords obtainable and its statistics in Lords of the Fallen

1) Crimson Rector Sword

Weight: 17.5

Requirements: Strength (19)

Base Level

Attack Power: 130

Physical Damage: 130

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 149

Physical Damage: 149

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 167

Physical Damage: 167

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 184

Physical Damage: 184

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 199

Physical Damage: 199

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 214

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 227

Physical Damage: 227

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 239

Physical Damage: 239

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 249

Physical Damage: 249

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 259

Physical Damage: 259

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 267

Physical Damage: 267

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Fitzroy's Sword

Weight: 18.5

Requirements: Agility (19), Strength (17)

Base Level

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 124

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 143

Physical Damage: 143

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 161

Physical Damage: 161

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 179

Physical Damage: 179

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 196

Physical Damage: 196

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 213

Physical Damage: 213

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 230

Physical Damage: 230

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 246

Physical Damage: 246

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 262

Physical Damage: 262

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 277

Physical Damage: 277

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 293

Physical Damage: 293

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Judge Cleric's Corrupted Sword

Weight: 15.6

Requirements: Agility (13), Inferno (20), Radiance (20), Strength (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 133

Physical Damage: 67

Holy Damage: 33

Fire Damage: 33

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 181

Physical Damage: 91

Holy Damage: 45

Fire Damage: 45

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 229

Physical Damage: 115

Holy Damage: 57

Fire Damage: 57

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 277

Physical Damage: 139

Holy Damage: 69

Fire Damage: 69

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 325

Physical Damage: 163

Holy Damage: 81

Fire Damage: 81

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: Unknown

Physical Damage: Unknown

Holy Damage: Unknown

Fire Damage: Unknown

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Judge Cleric's Radiant Sword

Weight: 15.1

Requirements: Agility (18), Radiance (20)

Base Level

Attack Power: 132

Physical Damage: 66

Holy Damage: 66

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 176

Physical Damage: 88

Holy Damage: 88

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 220

Physical Damage: 110

Holy Damage: 110

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 264

Physical Damage: 132

Holy Damage: 132

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 308

Physical Damage: 154

Holy Damage: 154

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 350

Physical Damage: 175

Holy Damage: 175

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Old Mournstead Large Sword

Weight: 17.1

Requirements: Agility (15), Strength (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 142

Physical Damage: 142

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 164

Physical Damage: 164

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 187

Physical Damage: 187

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 212

Physical Damage: 212

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 238

Physical Damage: 238

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 265

Physical Damage: 265

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 293

Physical Damage: 293

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 323

Physical Damage: 323

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 354

Physical Damage: 354

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 386

Physical Damage: 386

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 420

Physical Damage: 420

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Paladin Isaac's Sword

Weight: 15.8

Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 124

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 143

Physical Damage: 143

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 161

Physical Damage: 161

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 180

Physical Damage: 180

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 199

Physical Damage: 199

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 217

Physical Damage: 217

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 236

Physical Damage: 236

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 255

Physical Damage: 255

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 273

Physical Damage: 273

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 292

Physical Damage: 292

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 311

Physical Damage: 311

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Proselyte Sword

Weight: 20

Requirements: Strength (19)

Base Level

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 62

Fire Damage: 62

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 72

Fire Damage: 72

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 163

Physical Damage: 82

Fire Damage: 81

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 182

Physical Damage: 91

Fire Damage: 91

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 201

Physical Damage: 101

Fire Damage: 100

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 221

Physical Damage: 112

Fire Damage: 109

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 241

Physical Damage: 122

Fire Damage: 119

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 261

Physical Damage: 133

Fire Damage: 128

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 282

Physical Damage: 144

Fire Damage: 138

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 302

Physical Damage: 155

Fire Damage: 147

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 323

Physical Damage: 166

Fire Damage: 157

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Rosamund's Sword

Weight: 19

Requirements: Agility (13), Inferno (16), Radiance (16), Strength (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 62

Wither Damage: 62

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 72

Wither Damage: 72

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 164

Physical Damage: 82

Wither Damage: 82

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 184

Physical Damage: 92

Wither Damage: 92

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 206

Physical Damage: 103

Wither Damage: 103

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 228

Physical Damage: 114

Wither Damage: 114

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) The Red Hand

Weight: 20.5

Requirements: Agility (19), Strength (19)

Base Level

Attack Power: 146

Physical Damage: 146

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 167

Physical Damage: 167

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 187

Physical Damage: 187

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 205

Physical Damage: 205

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 223

Physical Damage: 223

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 239

Physical Damage: 239

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 253

Physical Damage: 253

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 267

Physical Damage: 267

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 279

Physical Damage: 279

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 290

Physical Damage: 290

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 299

Physical Damage: 299

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

10) Thorned Crimson Rector Sword

Weight: 18

Requirements: Strength (19)

Base Level

Attack Power: 121

Physical Damage: 121

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 138

Physical Damage: 138

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 155

Physical Damage: 155

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 172

Physical Damage: 172

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 187

Physical Damage: 187

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 202

Physical Damage: 202

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 217

Physical Damage: 217

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 230

Physical Damage: 230

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 243

Physical Damage: 243

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 255

Physical Damage: 255

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 266

Physical Damage: 266

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

11) Udirangr Warwolf Sword

Weight: 16.6

Requirements: Strength (16)

Base Level

Attack Power: 125

Physical Damage: 125

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 143

Physical Damage: 143

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 161

Physical Damage: 161

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 177

Physical Damage: 177

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 191

Physical Damage: 191

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 205

Physical Damage: 205

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 218

Physical Damage: 218

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 229

Physical Damage: 229

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 240

Physical Damage: 240

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 249

Physical Damage: 249

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 257

Physical Damage: 257

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

12) Vanguard Barros' Sword

Weight: 19.5

Requirements: Agility (20), Strength (20)

Base Level

Attack Power: 140

Physical Damage: 70

Wither Damage: 70

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 160

Physical Damage: 80

Wither Damage: 80

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 182

Physical Damage: 91

Wither Damage: 91

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 202

Physical Damage: 101

Wither Damage: 101

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 222

Physical Damage: 111

Wither Damage: 111

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 240

Physical Damage: 120

Wither Damage: 120

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 260

Physical Damage: 130

Wither Damage: 130

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 278

Physical Damage: 139

Wither Damage: 139

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 296

Physical Damage: 148

Wither Damage: 148

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 314

Physical Damage: 157

Wither Damage: 157

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 330

Physical Damage: 165

Wither Damage: 165

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

This sums up the statistics of every Long Sword in Lords of the Fallen.