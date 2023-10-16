Lords of the Fallen: Every Long Sword and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Long Swords are one of the powerful melee weapons. They deal moderate damage while keeping distance from enemies to avoid being hit. Moreover, these weapons allow you to perform wide swings, which makes it easier to clear out hordes of enemies. Furthermore, if the ranged advantage is not enough, they can be further upgraded to become your perfect companion.
This article will cover every Long Sword in Lords of the Fallen and the statistics every upgrade provides.
All Long Swords obtainable and its statistics in Lords of the Fallen
1) Crimson Rector Sword
- Weight: 17.5
- Requirements: Strength (19)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 130
- Physical Damage: 130
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 149
- Physical Damage: 149
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 167
- Physical Damage: 167
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 184
- Physical Damage: 184
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 199
- Physical Damage: 199
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 214
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 227
- Physical Damage: 227
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 239
- Physical Damage: 239
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 249
- Physical Damage: 249
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 259
- Physical Damage: 259
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 267
- Physical Damage: 267
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Fitzroy's Sword
- Weight: 18.5
- Requirements: Agility (19), Strength (17)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 124
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 143
- Physical Damage: 143
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 161
- Physical Damage: 161
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 179
- Physical Damage: 179
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 196
- Physical Damage: 196
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 213
- Physical Damage: 213
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 230
- Physical Damage: 230
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 246
- Physical Damage: 246
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 262
- Physical Damage: 262
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 277
- Physical Damage: 277
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 293
- Physical Damage: 293
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Judge Cleric's Corrupted Sword
- Weight: 15.6
- Requirements: Agility (13), Inferno (20), Radiance (20), Strength (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 133
- Physical Damage: 67
- Holy Damage: 33
- Fire Damage: 33
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 181
- Physical Damage: 91
- Holy Damage: 45
- Fire Damage: 45
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 229
- Physical Damage: 115
- Holy Damage: 57
- Fire Damage: 57
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 277
- Physical Damage: 139
- Holy Damage: 69
- Fire Damage: 69
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 325
- Physical Damage: 163
- Holy Damage: 81
- Fire Damage: 81
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: Unknown
- Physical Damage: Unknown
- Holy Damage: Unknown
- Fire Damage: Unknown
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Judge Cleric's Radiant Sword
- Weight: 15.1
- Requirements: Agility (18), Radiance (20)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 132
- Physical Damage: 66
- Holy Damage: 66
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 176
- Physical Damage: 88
- Holy Damage: 88
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 220
- Physical Damage: 110
- Holy Damage: 110
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 264
- Physical Damage: 132
- Holy Damage: 132
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 308
- Physical Damage: 154
- Holy Damage: 154
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 350
- Physical Damage: 175
- Holy Damage: 175
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
5) Old Mournstead Large Sword
- Weight: 17.1
- Requirements: Agility (15), Strength (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 142
- Physical Damage: 142
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 164
- Physical Damage: 164
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 187
- Physical Damage: 187
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 212
- Physical Damage: 212
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 238
- Physical Damage: 238
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 265
- Physical Damage: 265
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 293
- Physical Damage: 293
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 323
- Physical Damage: 323
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 354
- Physical Damage: 354
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 386
- Physical Damage: 386
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 420
- Physical Damage: 420
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Paladin Isaac's Sword
- Weight: 15.8
- Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 124
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 143
- Physical Damage: 143
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 161
- Physical Damage: 161
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 180
- Physical Damage: 180
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 199
- Physical Damage: 199
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 217
- Physical Damage: 217
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 236
- Physical Damage: 236
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 255
- Physical Damage: 255
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 273
- Physical Damage: 273
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 292
- Physical Damage: 292
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 311
- Physical Damage: 311
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Proselyte Sword
- Weight: 20
- Requirements: Strength (19)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 62
- Fire Damage: 62
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 72
- Fire Damage: 72
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 163
- Physical Damage: 82
- Fire Damage: 81
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 182
- Physical Damage: 91
- Fire Damage: 91
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 201
- Physical Damage: 101
- Fire Damage: 100
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 221
- Physical Damage: 112
- Fire Damage: 109
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 241
- Physical Damage: 122
- Fire Damage: 119
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 261
- Physical Damage: 133
- Fire Damage: 128
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 282
- Physical Damage: 144
- Fire Damage: 138
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 302
- Physical Damage: 155
- Fire Damage: 147
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 323
- Physical Damage: 166
- Fire Damage: 157
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Rosamund's Sword
- Weight: 19
- Requirements: Agility (13), Inferno (16), Radiance (16), Strength (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 62
- Wither Damage: 62
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 72
- Wither Damage: 72
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 164
- Physical Damage: 82
- Wither Damage: 82
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 184
- Physical Damage: 92
- Wither Damage: 92
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 206
- Physical Damage: 103
- Wither Damage: 103
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 228
- Physical Damage: 114
- Wither Damage: 114
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
9) The Red Hand
- Weight: 20.5
- Requirements: Agility (19), Strength (19)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 146
- Physical Damage: 146
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 167
- Physical Damage: 167
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 187
- Physical Damage: 187
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 205
- Physical Damage: 205
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 223
- Physical Damage: 223
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 239
- Physical Damage: 239
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 253
- Physical Damage: 253
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 267
- Physical Damage: 267
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 279
- Physical Damage: 279
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 290
- Physical Damage: 290
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 299
- Physical Damage: 299
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
10) Thorned Crimson Rector Sword
- Weight: 18
- Requirements: Strength (19)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 121
- Physical Damage: 121
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 138
- Physical Damage: 138
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 155
- Physical Damage: 155
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 172
- Physical Damage: 172
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 187
- Physical Damage: 187
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 202
- Physical Damage: 202
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 217
- Physical Damage: 217
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 230
- Physical Damage: 230
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 243
- Physical Damage: 243
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 255
- Physical Damage: 255
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 266
- Physical Damage: 266
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
11) Udirangr Warwolf Sword
- Weight: 16.6
- Requirements: Strength (16)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 125
- Physical Damage: 125
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 143
- Physical Damage: 143
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 161
- Physical Damage: 161
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 177
- Physical Damage: 177
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 191
- Physical Damage: 191
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 205
- Physical Damage: 205
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 218
- Physical Damage: 218
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 229
- Physical Damage: 229
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 240
- Physical Damage: 240
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 249
- Physical Damage: 249
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 257
- Physical Damage: 257
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
12) Vanguard Barros' Sword
- Weight: 19.5
- Requirements: Agility (20), Strength (20)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 140
- Physical Damage: 70
- Wither Damage: 70
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 160
- Physical Damage: 80
- Wither Damage: 80
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 182
- Physical Damage: 91
- Wither Damage: 91
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 202
- Physical Damage: 101
- Wither Damage: 101
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 222
- Physical Damage: 111
- Wither Damage: 111
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 240
- Physical Damage: 120
- Wither Damage: 120
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 260
- Physical Damage: 130
- Wither Damage: 130
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 278
- Physical Damage: 139
- Wither Damage: 139
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 296
- Physical Damage: 148
- Wither Damage: 148
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 314
- Physical Damage: 157
- Wither Damage: 157
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 330
- Physical Damage: 165
- Wither Damage: 165
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
This sums up the statistics of every Long Sword in Lords of the Fallen.
