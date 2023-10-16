Lords of the Fallen: Every Grand Sword and its statistics

Grand Swords are powerful two-handed variants of the basic Swords in Lords of the Fallen. A single slash can pierce through enemy armor and inflict a great deal of damage. But this enormous advantage comes with flaws as well. Since these are two-handed swords, the massive weight makes them one of the slowest weapons in the game, consuming a significant amount of stamina.
Grand Swords can also be upgraded further, increasing the potential exponentially. This article will provide an overview of all Grand Swords in Lords of the Fallen.
All acquirable Grand Swords available in Lords of the Fallen
1) Ancestor's Sword
- Weight: 39.2
- Requirements: Strength (25)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 164
- Physical Damage: 164
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 188
- Physical Damage: 188
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 212
- Physical Damage: 212
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 235
- Physical Damage: 235
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 258
- Physical Damage: 258
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 280
- Physical Damage: 280
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 302
- Physical Damage: 302
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 324
- Physical Damage: 324
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 345
- Physical Damage: 345
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 365
- Physical Damage: 365
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 385
- Physical Damage: 385
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Bloody Glory
- Weight: 35.1
- Requirements: Radiance (32), Strength (20)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 140
- Physical Damage: 70
- Holy Damage: 70
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 161
- Physical Damage: 81
- Holy Damage: 80
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 183
- Physical Damage: 92
- Holy Damage: 91
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 205
- Physical Damage: 104
- Holy Damage: 101
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 227
- Physical Damage: 116
- Holy Damage: 111
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 248
- Physical Damage: 128
- Holy Damage: 120
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 271
- Physical Damage: 141
- Holy Damage: 130
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 293
- Physical Damage: 154
- Holy Damage: 139
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 316
- Physical Damage: 168
- Holy Damage: 148
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 339
- Physical Damage: 182
- Holy Damage: 157
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 362
- Physical Damage: 197
- Holy Damage: 165
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Ebonlight Abiding Defender Sword
- Weight: 36.2
- Requirements: Radiance (29), Strength (29)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 136
- Physical Damage: 68
- Wither Damage: 68
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 156
- Physical Damage: 78
- Wither Damage: 78
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 176
- Physical Damage: 88
- Wither Damage: 88
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 198
- Physical Damage: 99
- Wither Damage: 99
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 218
- Physical Damage: 109
- Wither Damage: 109
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 238
- Physical Damage: 119
- Wither Damage: 119
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 258
- Physical Damage: 129
- Wither Damage: 129
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 280
- Physical Damage: 140
- Wither Damage: 140
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 300
- Physical Damage: 150
- Wither Damage: 150
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 320
- Physical Damage: 160
- Wither Damage: 160
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 342
- Physical Damage: 171
- Wither Damage: 171
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Fallen Lord's Sword
- Weight: 42.3
- Requirements: Inferno (30)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 146
- Physical Damage: 73
- Fire Damage: 73
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 84
- Fire Damage: 84
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 191
- Physical Damage: 96
- Fire Damage: 96
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 215
- Physical Damage: 109
- Fire Damage: 106
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 239
- Physical Damage: 122
- Fire Damage: 177
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 264
- Physical Damage: 136
- Fire Damage: 128
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 290
- Physical Damage: 151
- Fire Damage: 139
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 316
- Physical Damage: 166
- Fire Damage: 150
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 343
- Physical Damage: 182
- Fire Damage: 161
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 371
- Physical Damage: 199
- Fire Damage: 172
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 399
- Physical Damage: 216
- Fire Damage: 183
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
5) Harrower Dervla's Sword
- Weight: 40.3
- Requirements: Agility (29), Strength (29)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 151
- Physical Damage: 104
- Wither Damage: 47
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 183
- Physical Damage: 126
- Wither Damage: 57
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x41)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 215
- Physical Damage: 148
- Wither Damage: 67
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 247
- Physical Damage: 170
- Wither Damage: 77
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 279
- Physical Damage: 192
- Wither Damage: 87
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 310
- Physical Damage: 214
- Wither Damage: 96
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Justice
- Weight: 38.2
- Requirements: Radiance (20), Strength (34)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 151
- Physical Damage: 106
- Holy Damage: 45
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 174
- Physical Damage: 122
- Holy Damage: 52
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 196
- Physical Damage: 137
- Holy Damage: 59
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 216
- Physical Damage: 196
- Holy Damage: 137
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 237
- Physical Damage: 165
- Holy Damage: 72
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 256
- Physical Damage: 178
- Holy Damage: 78
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 274
- Physical Damage: 190
- Holy Damage: 84
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 292
- Physical Damage: 202
- Holy Damage: 90
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 309
- Physical Damage: 213
- Holy Damage: 96
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 325
- Physical Damage: 224
- Holy Damage: 101
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 341
- Physical Damage: 234
- Holy Damage: 107
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Luminous Abiding Defender Sword
- Weight: 37.2
- Requirements: Radiance (29), Strength (29)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 146
- Physical Damage: 73
- Holy Damage: 73
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 84
- Holy Damage: 84
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 192
- Physical Damage: 96
- Holy Damage: 96
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 107
- Holy Damage: 107
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 236
- Physical Damage: 118
- Holy Damage: 118
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 258
- Physical Damage: 129
- Holy Damage: 129
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 280
- Physical Damage: 140
- Holy Damage: 140
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 302
- Physical Damage: 151
- Holy Damage: 151
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 324
- Physical Damage: 162
- Holy Damage: 162
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 346
- Physical Damage: 173
- Holy Damage: 173
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 368
- Physical Damage: 184
- Holy Damage: 184
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Pale Butcher's Blade
- Weight: 34.1
- Requirements: Agility (20), Strength (25)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 155
- Physical Damage: 118
- Wither Damage: 37
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 179
- Physical Damage: 136
- Wither Damage: 43
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 201
- Physical Damage: 153
- Wither Damage: 48
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 223
- Physical Damage: 169
- Wither Damage: 54
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 243
- Physical Damage: 184
- Wither Damage: 59
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 263
- Physical Damage: 199
- Wither Damage: 64
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 282
- Physical Damage: 213
- Wither Damage: 69
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 300
- Physical Damage: 226
- Wither Damage: 74
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 317
- Physical Damage: 238
- Wither Damage: 79
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 333
- Physical Damage: 250
- Wither Damage: 83
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 349
- Physical Damage: 261
- Wither Damage: 88
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
9) Ravager Gregory's Sword
- Weight: 43.4
- Requirements: Radiance (30), Strength (30)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 180
- Physical Damage: 90
- Holy Damage: 45
- Wither Damage: 45
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 205
- Physical Damage: 103
- Holy Damage: 51
- Wither Damage: 51
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 229
- Physical Damage: 115
- Holy Damage: 57
- Wither Damage: 57
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 256
- Physical Damage: 128
- Holy Damage: 64
- Wither Damage: 64
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 277
- Physical Damage: 139
- Holy Damage: 69
- Wither Damage: 69
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 300
- Physical Damage: 150
- Holy Damage: 75
- Wither Damage: 75
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 321
- Physical Damage: 161
- Holy Damage: 80
- Wither Damage: 80
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 341
- Physical Damage: 171
- Holy Damage: 85
- Wither Damage: 85
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 360
- Physical Damage: 180
- Holy Damage: 90
- Wither Damage: 90
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 377
- Physical Damage: 189
- Holy Damage: 94
- Wither Damage: 94
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 396
- Physical Damage: 198
- Holy Damage: 99
- Wither Damage: 99
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
10) Resh-Mesah's Sword
- Weight: 32
- Requirements: Agility (25), Strength (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 153
- Physical Damage: 153
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 176
- Physical Damage: 176
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 197
- Physical Damage: 197
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 218
- Physical Damage: 218
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 238
- Physical Damage: 238
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 257
- Physical Damage: 257
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 275
- Physical Damage: 275
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 292
- Physical Damage: 292
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 308
- Physical Damage: 308
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 323
- Physical Damage: 323
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 337
- Physical Damage: 337
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
11) Sword of Skin and Tooth
- Weight: 41.3
- Requirements: Strength (36)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 146
- Physical Damage: 100
- Fire Damage: 46
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 178
- Physical Damage: 125
- Fire Damage: 53
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 200
- Physical Damage: 140
- Fire Damage: 60
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 223
- Physical Damage: 155
- Fire Damage: 68
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 244
- Physical Damage: 169
- Fire Damage: 75
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 265
- Physical Damage: 183
- Fire Damage: 82
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 285
- Physical Damage: 196
- Fire Damage: 89
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 304
- Physical Damage: 208
- Fire Damage: 96
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 322
- Physical Damage: 219
- Fire Damage: 103
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 340
- Physical Damage: 230
- Fire Damage: 110
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 357
- Physical Damage: 240
- Fire Damage: 117
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
12) Sword of the Flayed
- Weight: 33.1
- Requirements: Inferno (22), Strength (22)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 160
- Physical Damage: 80
- Fire Damage: 80
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 184
- Physical Damage: 92
- Fire Damage: 92
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 210
- Physical Damage: 105
- Fire Damage: 105
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 234
- Physical Damage: 117
- Fire Damage: 117
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 258
- Physical Damage: 129
- Fire Damage: 129
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 282
- Physical Damage: 141
- Fire Damage: 141
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 306
- Physical Damage: 153
- Fire Damage: 153
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 330
- Physical Damage: 165
- Fire Damage: 165
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 354
- Physical Damage: 177
- Fire Damage: 177
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 378
- Physical Damage: 189
- Fire Damage: 189
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 404
- Physical Damage: 202
- Fire Damage: 202
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
This summarizes the statistics of every Grand Sword in Lords of the Fallen.
