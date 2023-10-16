Lords of the Fallen: Every Grand Sword and its statistics

Grand Swords are powerful two-handed variants of the basic Swords in Lords of the Fallen. A single slash can pierce through enemy armor and inflict a great deal of damage. But this enormous advantage comes with flaws as well. Since these are two-handed swords, the massive weight makes them one of the slowest weapons in the game, consuming a significant amount of stamina.

Grand Swords can also be upgraded further, increasing the potential exponentially. This article will provide an overview of all Grand Swords in Lords of the Fallen.

All acquirable Grand Swords available in Lords of the Fallen

1) Ancestor's Sword

Weight: 39.2

Requirements: Strength (25)

Base Level

Attack Power: 164

Physical Damage: 164

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 188

Physical Damage: 188

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 212

Physical Damage: 212

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 235

Physical Damage: 235

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 258

Physical Damage: 258

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 280

Physical Damage: 280

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 302

Physical Damage: 302

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 324

Physical Damage: 324

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 345

Physical Damage: 345

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 365

Physical Damage: 365

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 385

Physical Damage: 385

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Bloody Glory

Weight: 35.1

Requirements: Radiance (32), Strength (20)

Base Level

Attack Power: 140

Physical Damage: 70

Holy Damage: 70

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 161

Physical Damage: 81

Holy Damage: 80

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 183

Physical Damage: 92

Holy Damage: 91

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 205

Physical Damage: 104

Holy Damage: 101

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 227

Physical Damage: 116

Holy Damage: 111

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 248

Physical Damage: 128

Holy Damage: 120

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 271

Physical Damage: 141

Holy Damage: 130

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 293

Physical Damage: 154

Holy Damage: 139

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 316

Physical Damage: 168

Holy Damage: 148

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 339

Physical Damage: 182

Holy Damage: 157

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 362

Physical Damage: 197

Holy Damage: 165

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Ebonlight Abiding Defender Sword

Weight: 36.2

Requirements: Radiance (29), Strength (29)

Base Level

Attack Power: 136

Physical Damage: 68

Wither Damage: 68

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 156

Physical Damage: 78

Wither Damage: 78

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 176

Physical Damage: 88

Wither Damage: 88

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 198

Physical Damage: 99

Wither Damage: 99

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 218

Physical Damage: 109

Wither Damage: 109

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 238

Physical Damage: 119

Wither Damage: 119

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 258

Physical Damage: 129

Wither Damage: 129

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 280

Physical Damage: 140

Wither Damage: 140

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 300

Physical Damage: 150

Wither Damage: 150

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 320

Physical Damage: 160

Wither Damage: 160

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 342

Physical Damage: 171

Wither Damage: 171

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Fallen Lord's Sword

Weight: 42.3

Requirements: Inferno (30)

Base Level

Attack Power: 146

Physical Damage: 73

Fire Damage: 73

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 84

Fire Damage: 84

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 191

Physical Damage: 96

Fire Damage: 96

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 215

Physical Damage: 109

Fire Damage: 106

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 239

Physical Damage: 122

Fire Damage: 177

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 264

Physical Damage: 136

Fire Damage: 128

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 290

Physical Damage: 151

Fire Damage: 139

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 316

Physical Damage: 166

Fire Damage: 150

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 343

Physical Damage: 182

Fire Damage: 161

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 371

Physical Damage: 199

Fire Damage: 172

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 399

Physical Damage: 216

Fire Damage: 183

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Harrower Dervla's Sword

Weight: 40.3

Requirements: Agility (29), Strength (29)

Base Level

Attack Power: 151

Physical Damage: 104

Wither Damage: 47

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 183

Physical Damage: 126

Wither Damage: 57

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x41)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 215

Physical Damage: 148

Wither Damage: 67

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 247

Physical Damage: 170

Wither Damage: 77

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 279

Physical Damage: 192

Wither Damage: 87

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 310

Physical Damage: 214

Wither Damage: 96

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Justice

Weight: 38.2

Requirements: Radiance (20), Strength (34)

Base Level

Attack Power: 151

Physical Damage: 106

Holy Damage: 45

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 174

Physical Damage: 122

Holy Damage: 52

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 196

Physical Damage: 137

Holy Damage: 59

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 216

Physical Damage: 196

Holy Damage: 137

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 237

Physical Damage: 165

Holy Damage: 72

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 256

Physical Damage: 178

Holy Damage: 78

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 274

Physical Damage: 190

Holy Damage: 84

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 292

Physical Damage: 202

Holy Damage: 90

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 309

Physical Damage: 213

Holy Damage: 96

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 325

Physical Damage: 224

Holy Damage: 101

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 341

Physical Damage: 234

Holy Damage: 107

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Luminous Abiding Defender Sword

Weight: 37.2

Requirements: Radiance (29), Strength (29)

Base Level

Attack Power: 146

Physical Damage: 73

Holy Damage: 73

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 84

Holy Damage: 84

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 192

Physical Damage: 96

Holy Damage: 96

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 107

Holy Damage: 107

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 236

Physical Damage: 118

Holy Damage: 118

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 258

Physical Damage: 129

Holy Damage: 129

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 280

Physical Damage: 140

Holy Damage: 140

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 302

Physical Damage: 151

Holy Damage: 151

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 324

Physical Damage: 162

Holy Damage: 162

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 346

Physical Damage: 173

Holy Damage: 173

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 368

Physical Damage: 184

Holy Damage: 184

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Pale Butcher's Blade

Weight: 34.1

Requirements: Agility (20), Strength (25)

Base Level

Attack Power: 155

Physical Damage: 118

Wither Damage: 37

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 179

Physical Damage: 136

Wither Damage: 43

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 201

Physical Damage: 153

Wither Damage: 48

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 223

Physical Damage: 169

Wither Damage: 54

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 243

Physical Damage: 184

Wither Damage: 59

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 263

Physical Damage: 199

Wither Damage: 64

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 282

Physical Damage: 213

Wither Damage: 69

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 300

Physical Damage: 226

Wither Damage: 74

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 317

Physical Damage: 238

Wither Damage: 79

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 333

Physical Damage: 250

Wither Damage: 83

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 349

Physical Damage: 261

Wither Damage: 88

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) Ravager Gregory's Sword

Weight: 43.4

Requirements: Radiance (30), Strength (30)

Base Level

Attack Power: 180

Physical Damage: 90

Holy Damage: 45

Wither Damage: 45

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 205

Physical Damage: 103

Holy Damage: 51

Wither Damage: 51

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 229

Physical Damage: 115

Holy Damage: 57

Wither Damage: 57

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 256

Physical Damage: 128

Holy Damage: 64

Wither Damage: 64

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 277

Physical Damage: 139

Holy Damage: 69

Wither Damage: 69

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 300

Physical Damage: 150

Holy Damage: 75

Wither Damage: 75

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 321

Physical Damage: 161

Holy Damage: 80

Wither Damage: 80

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 341

Physical Damage: 171

Holy Damage: 85

Wither Damage: 85

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 360

Physical Damage: 180

Holy Damage: 90

Wither Damage: 90

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 377

Physical Damage: 189

Holy Damage: 94

Wither Damage: 94

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 396

Physical Damage: 198

Holy Damage: 99

Wither Damage: 99

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

10) Resh-Mesah's Sword

Weight: 32

Requirements: Agility (25), Strength (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 153

Physical Damage: 153

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 176

Physical Damage: 176

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 197

Physical Damage: 197

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 218

Physical Damage: 218

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 238

Physical Damage: 238

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 257

Physical Damage: 257

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 275

Physical Damage: 275

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 292

Physical Damage: 292

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 308

Physical Damage: 308

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 323

Physical Damage: 323

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 337

Physical Damage: 337

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

11) Sword of Skin and Tooth

Weight: 41.3

Requirements: Strength (36)

Base Level

Attack Power: 146

Physical Damage: 100

Fire Damage: 46

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 178

Physical Damage: 125

Fire Damage: 53

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 200

Physical Damage: 140

Fire Damage: 60

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 223

Physical Damage: 155

Fire Damage: 68

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 244

Physical Damage: 169

Fire Damage: 75

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 265

Physical Damage: 183

Fire Damage: 82

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 285

Physical Damage: 196

Fire Damage: 89

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 304

Physical Damage: 208

Fire Damage: 96

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 322

Physical Damage: 219

Fire Damage: 103

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 340

Physical Damage: 230

Fire Damage: 110

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 357

Physical Damage: 240

Fire Damage: 117

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

12) Sword of the Flayed

Weight: 33.1

Requirements: Inferno (22), Strength (22)

Base Level

Attack Power: 160

Physical Damage: 80

Fire Damage: 80

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 184

Physical Damage: 92

Fire Damage: 92

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 210

Physical Damage: 105

Fire Damage: 105

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 234

Physical Damage: 117

Fire Damage: 117

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 258

Physical Damage: 129

Fire Damage: 129

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 282

Physical Damage: 141

Fire Damage: 141

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 306

Physical Damage: 153

Fire Damage: 153

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 330

Physical Damage: 165

Fire Damage: 165

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 354

Physical Damage: 177

Fire Damage: 177

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 378

Physical Damage: 189

Fire Damage: 189

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 404

Physical Damage: 202

Fire Damage: 202

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

This summarizes the statistics of every Grand Sword in Lords of the Fallen.