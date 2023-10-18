Lords of the Fallen boss guide: How to defeat Mendacious Visage

In Lords of the Fallen, you'll have to face many enemies on your quest to defeat the Demon God Adyr. The 2023 title will not make it simple for you to fight these monstrosities because it is a Souls-like game like its predecessor. There are a ton of difficult bosses in the title, both necessary ones for the main plot and optional ones.

The Mendacious Visage is one of the most cruel optional bosses you can fight. Although this monster in the swampland section of the game is pretty challenging to deal with, defeating it will net you some amazing rewards.

This guide gives you some pointers to keep in mind if you decide to engage the Mendacious Visage in combat.

Tips to easily defeat the Mendacious Visage in Lords of the Fallen

You come across the Mendacious Visage in the Forsaken Fen (Image via CI Games)

You can locate the Mendacious Visage, Lords of the Fallen's first optional boss, in the Forsaken Fen region. This is also the second non-humanoid entity you fight in the game. The ominous atmosphere of the swampy terrain, which is already unsettling enough, adds to the monster's eerie appearance.

The Mendacious Visage appears as a huge stone skull with arm and limb-like roots. This fight is relatively straightforward. One thing to remember is that the boss can be defeated with any class, but people who pick Pyric Cultists will have an easier time.

Here are some things to keep in mind and do to defeat the Mendacious Visage in Lords of the Fallen:

The Mendacious Visage is weak to Inferno and blunt damage, so equip gear and spells accordingly.

Do not try to fight the Mendacious Visage head-on. It will outright negate any damage you do. Try to attack it from behind to inflict some severe damage.

The Mendacious Visage will start the fight by smashing the ground and sending a volley of wisps towards you. Avoid the wisps while heading towards it.

Primarily, the Mendacious Visage got two attacks. Its slow melee ground slams cause frost damage. Its ranged attack sees it punching the ground and hurling a volley of bombs at you that inflicts withering. Both attacks can be easily dodged.

Occasionally, the boss will open its face and summon a bunch of maggots. Run away from them, as they can quickly kill you. These maggots disappear after a few moments.

Use Soul-flay immediately when the Mendacious Visage opens his face. This leaves it vulnerable and its weak spot, the core inside his face exposed.

A combo that you should use against the Mendacious Visage is getting two hits from its behind and then dodging its attacks. If done correctly, you can slowly chip down its health and kill it.

Once you vanquish the Mendacious Visage, it will give you one Vestige Seed, a precious hammer, and a Mask of Wrath.

Hopefully, this guide is able to provide you with some insights on how to defeat the Mendacious Visage in Lords of the Fallen. If you want to know about Inferno and Radiance in the game, check out this guide.