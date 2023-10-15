Lords of the Fallen: Every Fist and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Fists are melee weapons capable of quickly dealing a great deal of damage. These tiny blades come in pairs and are useful for close-quarters combat, similar to daggers. Furthermore, they can be used to stack up damage without losing much stamina. As compared to other melee types, however, it deals significantly less damage.

This article will provide an insight into every Fist available in Lords of the Fallen.

All Daggers obtainable in Lords of the Fallen

1) Bloodletter

Weight: 2.3

Requirements: Agility (12), Radiance (12)

Base Level

Attack Power: 72

Physical Damage: 36

Holy Damage: 36

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 84

Physical Damage: 42

Holy Damage: 42

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 94

Physical Damage: 47

Holy Damage: 47

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 106

Physical Damage: 53

Holy Damage: 53

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 118

Physical Damage: 59

Holy Damage: 59

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 130

Physical Damage: 65

Holy Damage: 65

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 142

Physical Damage: 71

Holy Damage: 71

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 154

Physical Damage: 77

Holy Damage: 77

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 84

Holy Damage: 84

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 180

Physical Damage: 90

Holy Damage: 90

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 194

Physical Damage: 97

Holy Damage: 97

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Broken Bucket

Weight: 1.7

Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (12)

Base Level

Attack Power: 72

Physical Damage: 72

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 84

Physical Damage: 84

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 95

Physical Damage: 95

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 108

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 121

Physical Damage: 121

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 135

Physical Damage: 135

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 150

Physical Damage: 150

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 165

Physical Damage: 165

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 181

Physical Damage: 181

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 197

Physical Damage: 197

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 214

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Empowering Claw

Weight: 2.6

Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (10)

Base Level

Attack Power: 76

Physical Damage: 55

Fire Damage: 21

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 87

Physical Damage: 63

Fire Damage: 24

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 99

Physical Damage: 72

Fire Damage: 27

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 110

Physical Damage: 80

Fire Damage: 30

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 88

Fire Damage: 34

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 133

Physical Damage: 96

Fire Damage: 37

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 145

Physical Damage: 105

Fire Damage: 40

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 156

Physical Damage: 113

Fire Damage: 43

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 167

Physical Damage: 121

Fire Damage: 46

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 180

Physical Damage: 130

Fire Damage: 50

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 191

Physical Damage: 138

Fire Damage: 53

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Final Whisper

Weight: 2.7

Requirements: Agility (13)

Base Level

Attack Power: 76

Physical Damage: 38

Wither Damage: 38

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 86

Physical Damage: 43

Wither Damage: 43

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 54

Wither Damage: 54

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 54

Wither Damage: 54

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 120

Physical Damage: 60

Wither Damage: 60

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 130

Physical Damage: 65

Wither Damage: 65

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 140

Physical Damage: 70

Wither Damage: 70

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 150

Physical Damage: 75

Wither Damage: 75

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 160

Physical Damage: 80

Wither Damage: 80

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 84

Wither Damage: 84

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 178

Physical Damage: 89

Wither Damage: 89

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

5) Fist of Insight

Weight: 1.9

Requirements: Agility (10)

Base Level

Attack Power: 67

Physical Damage: 67

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 77

Physical Damage: 77

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 87

Physical Damage: 87

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 95

Physical Damage: 95

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 103

Physical Damage: 103

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 111

Physical Damage: 111

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 118

Physical Damage: 118

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 124

Physical Damage: 124

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 129

Physical Damage: 129

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 134

Physical Damage: 134

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 139

Physical Damage: 139

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Lord's Bite

Weight: 2

Requirements: Agility (10), Inferno (10)

Base Level

Attack Power: 78

Physical Damage: 39

Fire Damage: 39

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 88

Physical Damage: 44

Fire Damage: 44

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 102

Physical Damage: 51

Fire Damage: 51

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 114

Physical Damage: 57

Fire Damage: 57

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 128

Physical Damage: 64

Fire Damage: 64

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 142

Physical Damage: 71

Fire Damage: 71

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 156

Physical Damage: 78

Fire Damage: 78

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 85

Fire Damage: 85

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 186

Physical Damage: 93

Fire Damage: 93

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 202

Physical Damage: 101

Fire Damage: 101

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 218

Physical Damage: 109

Fire Damage: 109

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Reject's Blade

Weight: 2.2

Requirements: Agility (11)

Base Level

Attack Power: 77

Physical Damage: 77

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 88

Physical Damage: 88

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 99

Physical Damage: 99

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 109

Physical Damage: 109

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 118

Physical Damage: 118

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 126

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 134

Physical Damage: 134

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 141

Physical Damage: 141

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 147

Physical Damage: 147

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 153

Physical Damage: 153

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 158

Physical Damage: 158

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Shovel-Head

Weight: 2.5

Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (10)

Base Level

Attack Power: 82

Physical Damage: 82

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 95

Physical Damage: 95

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 108

Physical Damage: 108

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 122

Physical Damage: 122

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 136

Physical Damage: 136

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 150

Physical Damage: 150

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 165

Physical Damage: 165

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 181

Physical Damage: 181

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 197

Physical Damage: 197

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 214

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 231

Physical Damage: 231

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) Talon

Weight: 2.9

Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (9)

Base Level

Attack Power: 78

Physical Damage: 78

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 89

Physical Damage: 89

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 100

Physical Damage: 100

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 110

Physical Damage: 110

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 119

Physical Damage: 119

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 128

Physical Damage: 128

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 136

Physical Damage: 136

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 143

Physical Damage: 143

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 150

Physical Damage: 150

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 155

Physical Damage: 155

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 160

Physical Damage: 160

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

This sums up the statistics of every Fist available in Lords of the Fallen.