Lords of the Fallen: Every Fist and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Fists are melee weapons capable of quickly dealing a great deal of damage. These tiny blades come in pairs and are useful for close-quarters combat, similar to daggers. Furthermore, they can be used to stack up damage without losing much stamina. As compared to other melee types, however, it deals significantly less damage.
This article will provide an insight into every Fist available in Lords of the Fallen.
All Daggers obtainable in Lords of the Fallen
1) Bloodletter
- Weight: 2.3
- Requirements: Agility (12), Radiance (12)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 72
- Physical Damage: 36
- Holy Damage: 36
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 84
- Physical Damage: 42
- Holy Damage: 42
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 94
- Physical Damage: 47
- Holy Damage: 47
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 106
- Physical Damage: 53
- Holy Damage: 53
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 118
- Physical Damage: 59
- Holy Damage: 59
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 130
- Physical Damage: 65
- Holy Damage: 65
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 142
- Physical Damage: 71
- Holy Damage: 71
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 154
- Physical Damage: 77
- Holy Damage: 77
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 84
- Holy Damage: 84
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 180
- Physical Damage: 90
- Holy Damage: 90
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 194
- Physical Damage: 97
- Holy Damage: 97
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Broken Bucket
- Weight: 1.7
- Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (12)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 72
- Physical Damage: 72
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 84
- Physical Damage: 84
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 95
- Physical Damage: 95
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 108
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 121
- Physical Damage: 121
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 135
- Physical Damage: 135
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 150
- Physical Damage: 150
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 165
- Physical Damage: 165
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 181
- Physical Damage: 181
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 197
- Physical Damage: 197
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 214
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Empowering Claw
- Weight: 2.6
- Requirements: Agility (12), Strength (10)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 76
- Physical Damage: 55
- Fire Damage: 21
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 87
- Physical Damage: 63
- Fire Damage: 24
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 99
- Physical Damage: 72
- Fire Damage: 27
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 110
- Physical Damage: 80
- Fire Damage: 30
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 88
- Fire Damage: 34
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 133
- Physical Damage: 96
- Fire Damage: 37
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 145
- Physical Damage: 105
- Fire Damage: 40
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 156
- Physical Damage: 113
- Fire Damage: 43
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 167
- Physical Damage: 121
- Fire Damage: 46
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 180
- Physical Damage: 130
- Fire Damage: 50
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 191
- Physical Damage: 138
- Fire Damage: 53
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Final Whisper
- Weight: 2.7
- Requirements: Agility (13)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 76
- Physical Damage: 38
- Wither Damage: 38
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 86
- Physical Damage: 43
- Wither Damage: 43
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 54
- Wither Damage: 54
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 54
- Wither Damage: 54
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 120
- Physical Damage: 60
- Wither Damage: 60
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 130
- Physical Damage: 65
- Wither Damage: 65
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 140
- Physical Damage: 70
- Wither Damage: 70
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 150
- Physical Damage: 75
- Wither Damage: 75
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 160
- Physical Damage: 80
- Wither Damage: 80
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 84
- Wither Damage: 84
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 178
- Physical Damage: 89
- Wither Damage: 89
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
5) Fist of Insight
- Weight: 1.9
- Requirements: Agility (10)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 67
- Physical Damage: 67
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 77
- Physical Damage: 77
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 87
- Physical Damage: 87
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 95
- Physical Damage: 95
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 103
- Physical Damage: 103
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 111
- Physical Damage: 111
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 118
- Physical Damage: 118
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 124
- Physical Damage: 124
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 129
- Physical Damage: 129
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 134
- Physical Damage: 134
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 139
- Physical Damage: 139
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Lord's Bite
- Weight: 2
- Requirements: Agility (10), Inferno (10)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 78
- Physical Damage: 39
- Fire Damage: 39
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 88
- Physical Damage: 44
- Fire Damage: 44
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 102
- Physical Damage: 51
- Fire Damage: 51
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 114
- Physical Damage: 57
- Fire Damage: 57
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 128
- Physical Damage: 64
- Fire Damage: 64
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 142
- Physical Damage: 71
- Fire Damage: 71
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 156
- Physical Damage: 78
- Fire Damage: 78
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 85
- Fire Damage: 85
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 186
- Physical Damage: 93
- Fire Damage: 93
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 202
- Physical Damage: 101
- Fire Damage: 101
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 218
- Physical Damage: 109
- Fire Damage: 109
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Reject's Blade
- Weight: 2.2
- Requirements: Agility (11)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 77
- Physical Damage: 77
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 88
- Physical Damage: 88
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 99
- Physical Damage: 99
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 109
- Physical Damage: 109
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 118
- Physical Damage: 118
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 126
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 134
- Physical Damage: 134
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 141
- Physical Damage: 141
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 147
- Physical Damage: 147
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 153
- Physical Damage: 153
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 158
- Physical Damage: 158
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Shovel-Head
- Weight: 2.5
- Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (10)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 82
- Physical Damage: 82
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 95
- Physical Damage: 95
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 108
- Physical Damage: 108
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 122
- Physical Damage: 122
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 136
- Physical Damage: 136
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 150
- Physical Damage: 150
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 165
- Physical Damage: 165
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 181
- Physical Damage: 181
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 197
- Physical Damage: 197
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 214
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 231
- Physical Damage: 231
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
9) Talon
- Weight: 2.9
- Requirements: Agility (13), Strength (9)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 78
- Physical Damage: 78
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 89
- Physical Damage: 89
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 100
- Physical Damage: 100
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 110
- Physical Damage: 110
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 119
- Physical Damage: 119
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 128
- Physical Damage: 128
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 136
- Physical Damage: 136
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 143
- Physical Damage: 143
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 150
- Physical Damage: 150
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 155
- Physical Damage: 155
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 160
- Physical Damage: 160
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
This sums up the statistics of every Fist available in Lords of the Fallen.
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation