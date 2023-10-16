Lords of the Fallen: Every Grand Axe and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Grand Axes are two-handed variants of the basic Axe. Each contact can inflict heavy damage, making them one of the most powerful weapons in the game. However, swinging them requires a lot of stamina, making it difficult to perform a succession of attacks quickly. The weapons can be upgraded to increase their stats after collecting the necessary components.
This article will list every Grand Axe in Lords of the Fallen.
All Grand Axes available in Lords of the Fallen
1) Angel's Axe
- Weight: 24.5
- Requirements: Strength (22)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 153
- Physical Damage: 153
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 176
- Physical Damage: 176
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 199
- Physical Damage: 199
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 223
- Physical Damage: 223
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 246
- Physical Damage: 246
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 269
- Physical Damage: 269
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 292
- Physical Damage: 292
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 315
- Physical Damage: 315
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 338
- Physical Damage: 338
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 361
- Physical Damage: 361
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 384
- Physical Damage: 384
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Damarose's Cleaver
- Weight: 19.4
- Requirements: Agility (20), Inferno (20), Strength (14)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 130
- Physical Damage: 65
- Fire Damage: 65
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 150
- Physical Damage: 75
- Fire Damage: 75
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 170
- Physical Damage: 85
- Fire Damage: 85
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 190
- Physical Damage: 95
- Fire Damage: 95
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 212
- Physical Damage: 106
- Fire Damage: 106
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 232
- Physical Damage: 116
- Fire Damage: 116
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 254
- Physical Damage: 127
- Fire Damage: 127
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 276
- Physical Damage: 138
- Fire Damage: 138
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 198
- Physical Damage: 149
- Fire Damage: 149
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 322
- Physical Damage: 161
- Fire Damage: 161
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 346
- Physical Damage: 173
- Fire Damage: 173
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Executioner's Axe
- Weight: 22.3
- Requirements: Agility (17), Strength (23)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 151
- Physical Damage: 151
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 174
- Physical Damage: 174
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 195
- Physical Damage: 195
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 216
- Physical Damage: 216
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 235
- Physical Damage: 235
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 254
- Physical Damage: 254
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 272
- Physical Damage: 272
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 288
- Physical Damage: 288
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 304
- Physical Damage: 304
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 319
- Physical Damage: 319
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 333
- Physical Damage: 333
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Kinrangr Guardian Axe
- Weight: 21.6
- Requirements: Agility (17), Strength (20)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 135
- Physical Damage: 135
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 155
- Physical Damage: 155
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 175
- Physical Damage: 175
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 195
- Physical Damage: 195
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 216
- Physical Damage: 216
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 236
- Physical Damage: 236
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 256
- Physical Damage: 256
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 276
- Physical Damage: 276
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 297
- Physical Damage: 297
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 317
- Physical Damage: 317
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 337
- Physical Damage: 337
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
5) Lord Axe
- Weight: 20.1
- Requirements: Inferno (18), Strength (12)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 143
- Physical Damage: 76
- Fire Damage: 67
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 164
- Physical Damage: 87
- Fire Damage: 77
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 186
- Physical Damage: 99
- Fire Damage: 87
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 209
- Physical Damage: 111
- Fire Damage: 98
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 231
- Physical Damage: 123
- Fire Damage: 108
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 254
- Physical Damage: 136
- Fire Damage: 118
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 277
- Physical Damage: 149
- Fire Damage: 128
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 300
- Physical Damage: 162
- Fire Damage: 138
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 323
- Physical Damage: 175
- Fire Damage: 148
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 346
- Physical Damage: 188
- Fire Damage: 158
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 371
- Physical Damage: 202
- Fire Damage: 169
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Marco's Axe
- Weight: 20.9
- Requirements: Strength (20)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 150
- Physical Damage: 75
- Wither Damage: 75
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 174
- Physical Damage: 87
- Wither Damage: 87
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 196
- Physical Damage: 98
- Wither Damage: 98
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 219
- Physical Damage: 109
- Wither Damage: 110
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 244
- Physical Damage: 121
- Wither Damage: 123
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 267
- Physical Damage: 132
- Wither Damage: 135
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 292
- Physical Damage: 144
- Wither Damage: 148
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 315
- Physical Damage: 155
- Wither Damage: 160
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 340
- Physical Damage: 166
- Wither Damage: 174
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 365
- Physical Damage: 178
- Wither Damage: 187
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 389
- Physical Damage: 189
- Wither Damage: 200
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Ruiner Axe
- Weight: 18.7
- Requirements: Inferno (20), Strength (20)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 126
- Physical Damage: 63
- Fire Damage: 63
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 144
- Physical Damage: 72
- Fire Damage: 72
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 166
- Physical Damage: 83
- Fire Damage: 83
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 186
- Physical Damage: 93
- Fire Damage: 93
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 208
- Physical Damage: 104
- Fire Damage: 104
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 230
- Physical Damage: 115
- Fire Damage: 115
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 254
- Physical Damage: 127
- Fire Damage: 127
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 278
- Physical Damage: 139
- Fire Damage: 139
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 302
- Physical Damage: 151
- Fire Damage: 151
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 328
- Physical Damage: 164
- Fire Damage: 164
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 354
- Physical Damage: 177
- Fire Damage: 177
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Tassara's Axe
- Weight: 23.1
- Requirements: Agility (17), Strength (20)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 147
- Physical Damage: 147
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 169
- Physical Damage: 169
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 189
- Physical Damage: 189
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 209
- Physical Damage: 209
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 228
- Physical Damage: 228
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 247
- Physical Damage: 247
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 264
- Physical Damage: 264
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 280
- Physical Damage: 280
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 296
- Physical Damage: 296
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 310
- Physical Damage: 310
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 324
- Physical Damage: 324
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
9) The Toll
- Weight: 23.8
- Requirements: Agility (23), Strength (23)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 157
- Physical Damage: 86
- Holy Damage: 71
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 180
- Physical Damage: 99
- Holy Damage: 81
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 202
- Physical Damage: 111
- Holy Damage: 91
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 224
- Physical Damage: 123
- Holy Damage: 101
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 244
- Physical Damage: 134
- Holy Damage: 110
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 264
- Physical Damage: 145
- Holy Damage: 119
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 282
- Physical Damage: 155
- Holy Damage: 127
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 300
- Physical Damage: 165
- Holy Damage: 135
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 316
- Physical Damage: 174
- Holy Damage: 142
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 332
- Physical Damage: 183
- Holy Damage: 149
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 347
- Physical Damage: 191
- Holy Damage: 156
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
10) Tundra Axe
- Weight: 25.3
- Requirements: Strength (20)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 155
- Physical Damage: 155
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 179
- Physical Damage: 179
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 203
- Physical Damage: 203
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 229
- Physical Damage: 229
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 256
- Physical Damage: 256
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 283
- Physical Damage: 283
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 312
- Physical Damage: 312
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 341
- Physical Damage: 341
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 371
- Physical Damage: 371
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 402
- Physical Damage: 402
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 435
- Physical Damage: 435
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
This summarizes the statistics of every Great Axe in Lords of the Fallen.
