Lords of the Fallen: Every Grand Axe and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Grand Axes are two-handed variants of the basic Axe. Each contact can inflict heavy damage, making them one of the most powerful weapons in the game. However, swinging them requires a lot of stamina, making it difficult to perform a succession of attacks quickly. The weapons can be upgraded to increase their stats after collecting the necessary components.

This article will list every Grand Axe in Lords of the Fallen.

All Grand Axes available in Lords of the Fallen

1) Angel's Axe

Weight: 24.5

Requirements: Strength (22)

Base Level

Attack Power: 153

Physical Damage: 153

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 176

Physical Damage: 176

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 199

Physical Damage: 199

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 223

Physical Damage: 223

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 246

Physical Damage: 246

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 269

Physical Damage: 269

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 292

Physical Damage: 292

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 315

Physical Damage: 315

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 338

Physical Damage: 338

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 361

Physical Damage: 361

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 384

Physical Damage: 384

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Damarose's Cleaver

Weight: 19.4

Requirements: Agility (20), Inferno (20), Strength (14)

Base Level

Attack Power: 130

Physical Damage: 65

Fire Damage: 65

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 150

Physical Damage: 75

Fire Damage: 75

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 170

Physical Damage: 85

Fire Damage: 85

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 190

Physical Damage: 95

Fire Damage: 95

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 212

Physical Damage: 106

Fire Damage: 106

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 232

Physical Damage: 116

Fire Damage: 116

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 254

Physical Damage: 127

Fire Damage: 127

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 276

Physical Damage: 138

Fire Damage: 138

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 198

Physical Damage: 149

Fire Damage: 149

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 322

Physical Damage: 161

Fire Damage: 161

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 346

Physical Damage: 173

Fire Damage: 173

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Executioner's Axe

Weight: 22.3

Requirements: Agility (17), Strength (23)

Base Level

Attack Power: 151

Physical Damage: 151

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 174

Physical Damage: 174

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 195

Physical Damage: 195

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 216

Physical Damage: 216

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 235

Physical Damage: 235

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 254

Physical Damage: 254

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 272

Physical Damage: 272

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 288

Physical Damage: 288

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 304

Physical Damage: 304

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 319

Physical Damage: 319

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 333

Physical Damage: 333

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Kinrangr Guardian Axe

Weight: 21.6

Requirements: Agility (17), Strength (20)

Base Level

Attack Power: 135

Physical Damage: 135

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 155

Physical Damage: 155

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 175

Physical Damage: 175

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 195

Physical Damage: 195

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 216

Physical Damage: 216

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 236

Physical Damage: 236

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 256

Physical Damage: 256

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 276

Physical Damage: 276

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 297

Physical Damage: 297

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 317

Physical Damage: 317

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 337

Physical Damage: 337

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Lord Axe

Weight: 20.1

Requirements: Inferno (18), Strength (12)

Base Level

Attack Power: 143

Physical Damage: 76

Fire Damage: 67

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 164

Physical Damage: 87

Fire Damage: 77

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 186

Physical Damage: 99

Fire Damage: 87

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 209

Physical Damage: 111

Fire Damage: 98

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 231

Physical Damage: 123

Fire Damage: 108

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 254

Physical Damage: 136

Fire Damage: 118

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 277

Physical Damage: 149

Fire Damage: 128

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 300

Physical Damage: 162

Fire Damage: 138

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 323

Physical Damage: 175

Fire Damage: 148

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 346

Physical Damage: 188

Fire Damage: 158

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 371

Physical Damage: 202

Fire Damage: 169

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Marco's Axe

Weight: 20.9

Requirements: Strength (20)

Base Level

Attack Power: 150

Physical Damage: 75

Wither Damage: 75

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 174

Physical Damage: 87

Wither Damage: 87

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 196

Physical Damage: 98

Wither Damage: 98

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 219

Physical Damage: 109

Wither Damage: 110

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 244

Physical Damage: 121

Wither Damage: 123

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 267

Physical Damage: 132

Wither Damage: 135

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 292

Physical Damage: 144

Wither Damage: 148

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 315

Physical Damage: 155

Wither Damage: 160

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 340

Physical Damage: 166

Wither Damage: 174

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 365

Physical Damage: 178

Wither Damage: 187

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 389

Physical Damage: 189

Wither Damage: 200

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Ruiner Axe

Weight: 18.7

Requirements: Inferno (20), Strength (20)

Base Level

Attack Power: 126

Physical Damage: 63

Fire Damage: 63

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 144

Physical Damage: 72

Fire Damage: 72

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 166

Physical Damage: 83

Fire Damage: 83

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 186

Physical Damage: 93

Fire Damage: 93

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 208

Physical Damage: 104

Fire Damage: 104

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 230

Physical Damage: 115

Fire Damage: 115

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 254

Physical Damage: 127

Fire Damage: 127

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 278

Physical Damage: 139

Fire Damage: 139

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 302

Physical Damage: 151

Fire Damage: 151

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 328

Physical Damage: 164

Fire Damage: 164

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 354

Physical Damage: 177

Fire Damage: 177

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Tassara's Axe

Weight: 23.1

Requirements: Agility (17), Strength (20)

Base Level

Attack Power: 147

Physical Damage: 147

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 169

Physical Damage: 169

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 189

Physical Damage: 189

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 209

Physical Damage: 209

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 228

Physical Damage: 228

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 247

Physical Damage: 247

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 264

Physical Damage: 264

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 280

Physical Damage: 280

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 296

Physical Damage: 296

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 310

Physical Damage: 310

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 324

Physical Damage: 324

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) The Toll

Weight: 23.8

Requirements: Agility (23), Strength (23)

Base Level

Attack Power: 157

Physical Damage: 86

Holy Damage: 71

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 180

Physical Damage: 99

Holy Damage: 81

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 202

Physical Damage: 111

Holy Damage: 91

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 224

Physical Damage: 123

Holy Damage: 101

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 244

Physical Damage: 134

Holy Damage: 110

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 264

Physical Damage: 145

Holy Damage: 119

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 282

Physical Damage: 155

Holy Damage: 127

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 300

Physical Damage: 165

Holy Damage: 135

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 316

Physical Damage: 174

Holy Damage: 142

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 332

Physical Damage: 183

Holy Damage: 149

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 347

Physical Damage: 191

Holy Damage: 156

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

10) Tundra Axe

Weight: 25.3

Requirements: Strength (20)

Base Level

Attack Power: 155

Physical Damage: 155

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 179

Physical Damage: 179

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 203

Physical Damage: 203

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 229

Physical Damage: 229

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 256

Physical Damage: 256

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 283

Physical Damage: 283

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 312

Physical Damage: 312

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 341

Physical Damage: 341

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 371

Physical Damage: 371

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 402

Physical Damage: 402

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 435

Physical Damage: 435

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

This summarizes the statistics of every Great Axe in Lords of the Fallen.