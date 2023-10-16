Lords of the Fallen: Every Great Hammer and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Grand Hammers are more powerful, two-handed versions of Hammers. While they are slow and consume stamina, they deal massive damage. Typically, these weapons target one enemy and are capable of taking them out with a single strike. Additionally, it is possible to upgrade Grand Hammers to improve their stats.
This article will list every Great Hammer in Lords of the Fallen.
All Grand Hammers obtainable in Lords of the Fallen
1) Anvil Hammer
- Weight: 28.2
- Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (18)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 198
- Physical Damage: 198
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 229
- Physical Damage: 229
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 261
- Physical Damage: 261
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 295
- Physical Damage: 295
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 331
- Physical Damage: 331
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 369
- Physical Damage: 369
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 409
- Physical Damage: 409
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 450
- Physical Damage: 450
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 493
- Physical Damage: 493
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 538
- Physical Damage: 538
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 585
- Physical Damage: 585
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Crushing Gaze
- Weight: 36.1
- Requirements: Inferno (20), Radiance (20), Strength (15)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 194
- Physical Damage: 97
- Wither Damage: 97
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 222
- Physical Damage: 111
- Wither Damage: 111
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 250
- Physical Damage: 125
- Wither Damage: 125
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 276
- Physical Damage: 138
- Wither Damage: 138
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 302
- Physical Damage: 151
- Wither Damage: 151
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 324
- Physical Damage: 162
- Wither Damage: 162
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 348
- Physical Damage: 174
- Wither Damage: 174
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 370
- Physical Damage: 185
- Wither Damage: 185
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 390
- Physical Damage: 195
- Wither Damage: 195
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 410
- Physical Damage: 205
- Wither Damage: 205
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 428
- Physical Damage: 214
- Wither Damage: 214
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Devotion's Might
- Weight: 30.9
- Requirements: Radiant (28), Strength (28)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 166
- Physical Damage: 83
- Holy Damage: 83
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 190
- Physical Damage: 95
- Holy Damage: 95
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 216
- Physical Damage: 108
- Holy Damage: 108
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 242
- Physical Damage: 121
- Holy Damage: 121
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 268
- Physical Damage: 134
- Holy Damage: 134
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 296
- Physical Damage: 148
- Holy Damage: 148
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 324
- Physical Damage: 162
- Holy Damage: 162
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 352
- Physical Damage: 176
- Holy Damage: 176
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 380
- Physical Damage: 190
- Holy Damage: 190
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 410
- Physical Damage: 205
- Holy Damage: 205
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 440
- Physical Damage: 220
- Holy Damage: 220
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Faithful Bludgeon
- Weight: 34.4
- Requirements: Strength (28)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 168
- Physical Damage: 168
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 193
- Physical Damage: 193
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 216
- Physical Damage: 216
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 238
- Physical Damage: 238
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 258
- Physical Damage: 258
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 276
- Physical Damage: 276
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 293
- Physical Damage: 293
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 309
- Physical Damage: 309
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 322
- Physical Damage: 322
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 335
- Physical Damage: 335
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 346
- Physical Damage: 346
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
5) Holy Bulwark Mace
- Weight: 27.3
- Requirements: Agility (18), Strength (18)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 150
- Physical Damage: 150
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 172
- Physical Damage: 172
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 193
- Physical Damage: 193
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 212
- Physical Damage: 212
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 230
- Physical Damage: 230
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 246
- Physical Damage: 246
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 261
- Physical Damage: 261
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 275
- Physical Damage: 275
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 288
- Physical Damage: 288
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 299
- Physical Damage: 299
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 308
- Physical Damage: 308
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Nohuta Ritual Hammer
- Weight: 33.5
- Requirements: Inferno (26), Radiance (26), Strength (26)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 186
- Physical Damage: 93
- Wither Damage: 93
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 107
- Wither Damage: 107
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 276
- Physical Damage: 138
- Wither Damage: 138
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 276
- Physical Damage: 138
- Wither Damage: 138
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 310
- Physical Damage: 155
- Wither Damage: 155
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 346
- Physical Damage: 173
- Wither Damage: 173
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 382
- Physical Damage: 191
- Wither Damage: 191
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 422
- Physical Damage: 211
- Wither Damage: 211
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 462
- Physical Damage: 231
- Wither Damage: 231
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 504
- Physical Damage: 252
- Wither Damage: 252
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 548
- Physical Damage: 274
- Wither Damage: 274
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Queen's Head Hammer
- Weight: 37
- Requirements: Inferno (26), Strength (26)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 196
- Physical Damage: 98
- Fire Damage: 98
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 226
- Physical Damage: 98
- Fire Damage: 98
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 256
- Physical Damage: 128
- Fire Damage: 128
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 288
- Physical Damage: 144
- Fire Damage: 144
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 322
- Physical Damage: 161
- Fire Damage: 161
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 358
- Physical Damage: 179
- Fire Damage: 179
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 392
- Physical Damage: 196
- Fire Damage: 196
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 430
- Physical Damage: 215
- Fire Damage: 215
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 468
- Physical Damage: 234
- Fire Damage: 234
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 508
- Physical Damage: 254
- Fire Damage: 254
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 548
- Physical Damage: 274
- Fire Damage: 274
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Righteous Pulveriser
- Weight: 32.6
- Requirements: Radiance (26), Strength (20)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 166
- Physical Damage: 83
- Holy Damage: 83
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 190
- Physical Damage: 95
- Holy Damage: 95
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 218
- Physical Damage: 109
- Holy Damage: 109
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 246
- Physical Damage: 123
- Holy Damage: 123
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 276
- Physical Damage: 138
- Holy Damage: 138
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 308
- Physical Damage: 154
- Holy Damage: 154
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 342
- Physical Damage: 171
- Holy Damage: 171
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 376
- Physical Damage: 188
- Holy Damage: 188
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 412
- Physical Damage: 206
- Holy Damage: 206
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 450
- Physical Damage: 225
- Holy Damage: 225
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 488
- Physical Damage: 244
- Holy Damage: 244
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
9) Sacred Resonance Hammer
- Weight: 29.1
- Requirements: Agility (18), Strength (25)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 173
- Physical Damage: 90
- Holy Damage: 83
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 200
- Physical Damage: 104
- Holy Damage: 96
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 225
- Physical Damage: 117
- Holy Damage: 108
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 252
- Physical Damage: 131
- Holy Damage: 121
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 277
- Physical Damage: 144
- Holy Damage: 133
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 304
- Physical Damage: 158
- Holy Damage: 146
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 331
- Physical Damage: 172
- Holy Damage: 159
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 356
- Physical Damage: 185
- Holy Damage: 171
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 383
- Physical Damage: 199
- Holy Damage: 184
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 408
- Physical Damage: 212
- Holy Damage: 196
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 435
- Physical Damage: 226
- Holy Damage: 209
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
10) Scale-Breaker
- Weight: 30
- Requirements: Strength (26)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 172
- Physical Damage: 172
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 197
- Physical Damage: 197
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 220
- Physical Damage: 220
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 242
- Physical Damage: 242
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 263
- Physical Damage: 263
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 282
- Physical Damage: 282
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 299
- Physical Damage: 299
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 315
- Physical Damage: 315
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 329
- Physical Damage: 329
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 342
- Physical Damage: 342
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 353
- Physical Damage: 353
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
11) Taxidermist's Hammer
- Weight: 31.7
- Requirements: Inferno (18), Strength (25)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 107
- Wither Damage: 107
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 214
- Physical Damage: 107
- Wither Damage: 107
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 242
- Physical Damage: 121
- Wither Damage: 121
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 272
- Physical Damage: 136
- Wither Damage: 136
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 302
- Physical Damage: 151
- Wither Damage: 151
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 332
- Physical Damage: 166
- Wither Damage: 166
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 364
- Physical Damage: 182
- Wither Damage: 182
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 394
- Physical Damage: 197
- Wither Damage: 197
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 426
- Physical Damage: 213
- Wither Damage: 213
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 460
- Physical Damage: 230
- Wither Damage: 230
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 492
- Physical Damage: 246
- Wither Damage: 246
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
12) The Iron Wayfarer's Hammer
- Weight: 35.2
- Requirements: Strength (31)
Base Level
- Attack Power: 187
- Physical Damage: 109
- Holy Damage: 26
- Fire Damage: 26
- Wither Damage: 26
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Attack Power: 215
- Physical Damage: 125
- Holy Damage: 30
- Fire Damage: 30
- Wither Damage: 30
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)
Upgrade 2
- Attack Power: 242
- Physical Damage: 140
- Holy Damage: 34
- Fire Damage: 34
- Wither Damage: 34
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)
Upgrade 3
- Attack Power: 268
- Physical Damage: 154
- Holy Damage: 38
- Fire Damage: 38
- Wither Damage: 38
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)
Upgrade 4
- Attack Power: 296
- Physical Damage: 167
- Holy Damage: 43
- Fire Damage: 43
- Wither Damage: 43
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)
Upgrade 5
- Attack Power: 320
- Physical Damage: 179
- Holy Damage: 47
- Fire Damage: 47
- Wither Damage: 47
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)
Upgrade 6
- Attack Power: 343
- Physical Damage: 190
- Holy Damage: 51
- Fire Damage: 51
- Wither Damage: 51
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)
Upgrade 7
- Attack Power: 368
- Physical Damage: 200
- Holy Damage: 56
- Fire Damage: 56
- Wither Damage: 56
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)
Upgrade 8
- Attack Power: 389
- Physical Damage: 209
- Holy Damage: 60
- Fire Damage: 60
- Wither Damage: 60
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)
Upgrade 9
- Attack Power: 413
- Physical Damage: 218
- Holy Damage: 65
- Fire Damage: 65
- Wither Damage: 65
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)
Upgrade 10
- Attack Power: 435
- Physical Damage: 225
- Holy Damage: 70
- Fire Damage: 70
- Wither Damage: 70
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
This sums up the list of every Great Hammer in Lords of the Fallen.
