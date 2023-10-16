Lords of the Fallen: Every Great Hammer and its statistics

In Lords of the Fallen, Grand Hammers are more powerful, two-handed versions of Hammers. While they are slow and consume stamina, they deal massive damage. Typically, these weapons target one enemy and are capable of taking them out with a single strike. Additionally, it is possible to upgrade Grand Hammers to improve their stats.

This article will list every Great Hammer in Lords of the Fallen.

All Grand Hammers obtainable in Lords of the Fallen

1) Anvil Hammer

Weight: 28.2

Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (18)

Base Level

Attack Power: 198

Physical Damage: 198

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 229

Physical Damage: 229

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 261

Physical Damage: 261

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 295

Physical Damage: 295

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 331

Physical Damage: 331

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 369

Physical Damage: 369

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 409

Physical Damage: 409

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 450

Physical Damage: 450

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 493

Physical Damage: 493

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 538

Physical Damage: 538

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 585

Physical Damage: 585

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Crushing Gaze

Weight: 36.1

Requirements: Inferno (20), Radiance (20), Strength (15)

Base Level

Attack Power: 194

Physical Damage: 97

Wither Damage: 97

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 222

Physical Damage: 111

Wither Damage: 111

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 250

Physical Damage: 125

Wither Damage: 125

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 276

Physical Damage: 138

Wither Damage: 138

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 302

Physical Damage: 151

Wither Damage: 151

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 324

Physical Damage: 162

Wither Damage: 162

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 348

Physical Damage: 174

Wither Damage: 174

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 370

Physical Damage: 185

Wither Damage: 185

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 390

Physical Damage: 195

Wither Damage: 195

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 410

Physical Damage: 205

Wither Damage: 205

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 428

Physical Damage: 214

Wither Damage: 214

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Devotion's Might

Weight: 30.9

Requirements: Radiant (28), Strength (28)

Base Level

Attack Power: 166

Physical Damage: 83

Holy Damage: 83

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 190

Physical Damage: 95

Holy Damage: 95

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 216

Physical Damage: 108

Holy Damage: 108

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 242

Physical Damage: 121

Holy Damage: 121

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 268

Physical Damage: 134

Holy Damage: 134

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 296

Physical Damage: 148

Holy Damage: 148

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 324

Physical Damage: 162

Holy Damage: 162

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 352

Physical Damage: 176

Holy Damage: 176

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 380

Physical Damage: 190

Holy Damage: 190

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 410

Physical Damage: 205

Holy Damage: 205

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 440

Physical Damage: 220

Holy Damage: 220

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Faithful Bludgeon

Weight: 34.4

Requirements: Strength (28)

Base Level

Attack Power: 168

Physical Damage: 168

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 193

Physical Damage: 193

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 216

Physical Damage: 216

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 238

Physical Damage: 238

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 258

Physical Damage: 258

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 276

Physical Damage: 276

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 293

Physical Damage: 293

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 309

Physical Damage: 309

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 322

Physical Damage: 322

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 335

Physical Damage: 335

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 346

Physical Damage: 346

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Holy Bulwark Mace

Weight: 27.3

Requirements: Agility (18), Strength (18)

Base Level

Attack Power: 150

Physical Damage: 150

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 172

Physical Damage: 172

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 193

Physical Damage: 193

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 212

Physical Damage: 212

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 230

Physical Damage: 230

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 246

Physical Damage: 246

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 261

Physical Damage: 261

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 275

Physical Damage: 275

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 288

Physical Damage: 288

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 299

Physical Damage: 299

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 308

Physical Damage: 308

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Nohuta Ritual Hammer

Weight: 33.5

Requirements: Inferno (26), Radiance (26), Strength (26)

Base Level

Attack Power: 186

Physical Damage: 93

Wither Damage: 93

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 107

Wither Damage: 107

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 276

Physical Damage: 138

Wither Damage: 138

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 276

Physical Damage: 138

Wither Damage: 138

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 310

Physical Damage: 155

Wither Damage: 155

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 346

Physical Damage: 173

Wither Damage: 173

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 382

Physical Damage: 191

Wither Damage: 191

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 422

Physical Damage: 211

Wither Damage: 211

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 462

Physical Damage: 231

Wither Damage: 231

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 504

Physical Damage: 252

Wither Damage: 252

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 548

Physical Damage: 274

Wither Damage: 274

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Queen's Head Hammer

Weight: 37

Requirements: Inferno (26), Strength (26)

Base Level

Attack Power: 196

Physical Damage: 98

Fire Damage: 98

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 226

Physical Damage: 98

Fire Damage: 98

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 256

Physical Damage: 128

Fire Damage: 128

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 288

Physical Damage: 144

Fire Damage: 144

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 322

Physical Damage: 161

Fire Damage: 161

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 358

Physical Damage: 179

Fire Damage: 179

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 392

Physical Damage: 196

Fire Damage: 196

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 430

Physical Damage: 215

Fire Damage: 215

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 468

Physical Damage: 234

Fire Damage: 234

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 508

Physical Damage: 254

Fire Damage: 254

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 548

Physical Damage: 274

Fire Damage: 274

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Righteous Pulveriser

Weight: 32.6

Requirements: Radiance (26), Strength (20)

Base Level

Attack Power: 166

Physical Damage: 83

Holy Damage: 83

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 190

Physical Damage: 95

Holy Damage: 95

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 218

Physical Damage: 109

Holy Damage: 109

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 246

Physical Damage: 123

Holy Damage: 123

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 276

Physical Damage: 138

Holy Damage: 138

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 308

Physical Damage: 154

Holy Damage: 154

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 342

Physical Damage: 171

Holy Damage: 171

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 376

Physical Damage: 188

Holy Damage: 188

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 412

Physical Damage: 206

Holy Damage: 206

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 450

Physical Damage: 225

Holy Damage: 225

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 488

Physical Damage: 244

Holy Damage: 244

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) Sacred Resonance Hammer

Weight: 29.1

Requirements: Agility (18), Strength (25)

Base Level

Attack Power: 173

Physical Damage: 90

Holy Damage: 83

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 200

Physical Damage: 104

Holy Damage: 96

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 225

Physical Damage: 117

Holy Damage: 108

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 252

Physical Damage: 131

Holy Damage: 121

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 277

Physical Damage: 144

Holy Damage: 133

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 304

Physical Damage: 158

Holy Damage: 146

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 331

Physical Damage: 172

Holy Damage: 159

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 356

Physical Damage: 185

Holy Damage: 171

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 383

Physical Damage: 199

Holy Damage: 184

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 408

Physical Damage: 212

Holy Damage: 196

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 435

Physical Damage: 226

Holy Damage: 209

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

10) Scale-Breaker

Weight: 30

Requirements: Strength (26)

Base Level

Attack Power: 172

Physical Damage: 172

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 197

Physical Damage: 197

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 220

Physical Damage: 220

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 242

Physical Damage: 242

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 263

Physical Damage: 263

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 282

Physical Damage: 282

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 299

Physical Damage: 299

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 315

Physical Damage: 315

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 329

Physical Damage: 329

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 342

Physical Damage: 342

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 353

Physical Damage: 353

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

11) Taxidermist's Hammer

Weight: 31.7

Requirements: Inferno (18), Strength (25)

Base Level

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 107

Wither Damage: 107

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 214

Physical Damage: 107

Wither Damage: 107

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 242

Physical Damage: 121

Wither Damage: 121

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 272

Physical Damage: 136

Wither Damage: 136

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 302

Physical Damage: 151

Wither Damage: 151

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 332

Physical Damage: 166

Wither Damage: 166

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 364

Physical Damage: 182

Wither Damage: 182

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 394

Physical Damage: 197

Wither Damage: 197

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 426

Physical Damage: 213

Wither Damage: 213

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 460

Physical Damage: 230

Wither Damage: 230

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 492

Physical Damage: 246

Wither Damage: 246

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

12) The Iron Wayfarer's Hammer

Weight: 35.2

Requirements: Strength (31)

Base Level

Attack Power: 187

Physical Damage: 109

Holy Damage: 26

Fire Damage: 26

Wither Damage: 26

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Attack Power: 215

Physical Damage: 125

Holy Damage: 30

Fire Damage: 30

Wither Damage: 30

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x2)

Upgrade 2

Attack Power: 242

Physical Damage: 140

Holy Damage: 34

Fire Damage: 34

Wither Damage: 34

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x4)

Upgrade 3

Attack Power: 268

Physical Damage: 154

Holy Damage: 38

Fire Damage: 38

Wither Damage: 38

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x1)

Upgrade 4

Attack Power: 296

Physical Damage: 167

Holy Damage: 43

Fire Damage: 43

Wither Damage: 43

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x2)

Upgrade 5

Attack Power: 320

Physical Damage: 179

Holy Damage: 47

Fire Damage: 47

Wither Damage: 47

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x4)

Upgrade 6

Attack Power: 343

Physical Damage: 190

Holy Damage: 51

Fire Damage: 51

Wither Damage: 51

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x2)

Upgrade 7

Attack Power: 368

Physical Damage: 200

Holy Damage: 56

Fire Damage: 56

Wither Damage: 56

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x4)

Upgrade 8

Attack Power: 389

Physical Damage: 209

Holy Damage: 60

Fire Damage: 60

Wither Damage: 60

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x6)

Upgrade 9

Attack Power: 413

Physical Damage: 218

Holy Damage: 65

Fire Damage: 65

Wither Damage: 65

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x8)

Upgrade 10

Attack Power: 435

Physical Damage: 225

Holy Damage: 70

Fire Damage: 70

Wither Damage: 70

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

This sums up the list of every Great Hammer in Lords of the Fallen.