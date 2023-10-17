Lords of the Fallen: Every Light Shield and its statistics

Light Shields are one of the most basic forms of protection in Lords of the Fallen. It's designed to withstand attacks from low-profile enemies. This equipment is perfect for those who rely on parrying and movement as they slightly affect speed in Lords of the Fallen. Despite dovetailing well with fast-paced melee weapons, they do not offer much protection while guarding.

This article will cover every Light Shield in Lords of the Fallen.

Every obtainable Light Shield in Lords of the Fallen

1) Blackfeather Ranger Shield in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 4

Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (8)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 33%

Fire Damage Negation: 30%

Holy Damage Negation: 30%

Wither Damage Negation: 25%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 33%

Fire Damage Negation: 30%

Holy Damage Negation: 30%

Wither Damage Negation: 25%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 37%

Fire Damage Negation: 34%

Holy Damage Negation: 34%

Wither Damage Negation: 29%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 37%

Fire Damage Negation: 34%

Holy Damage Negation: 34%

Wither Damage Negation: 29%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 41%

Fire Damage Negation: 38%

Holy Damage Negation: 38%

Wither Damage Negation: 33%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 43%

Fire Damage Negation: 40%

Holy Damage Negation: 40%

Wither Damage Negation: 35%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

2) Boar's Head Shield in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 3.2

Requirements: Strength (10)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 32%

Fire Damage Negation: 29%

Holy Damage Negation: 29%

Wither Damage Negation: 24%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 32%

Fire Damage Negation: 29%

Holy Damage Negation: 29%

Wither Damage Negation: 24%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 36%

Fire Damage Negation: 33%

Holy Damage Negation: 33%

Wither Damage Negation: 28%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 36%

Fire Damage Negation: 33%

Holy Damage Negation: 33%

Wither Damage Negation: 28%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 40%

Fire Damage Negation: 37%

Holy Damage Negation: 37%

Wither Damage Negation: 32%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 42%

Fire Damage Negation: 39%

Holy Damage Negation: 39%

Wither Damage Negation: 34%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

3) Envenomed Shield in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 4.3

Requirements: Agility (10)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 35%

Fire Damage Negation: 23%

Holy Damage Negation: 23%

Wither Damage Negation: 35%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 35%

Fire Damage Negation: 23%

Holy Damage Negation: 23%

Wither Damage Negation: 42%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 39%

Fire Damage Negation: 27%

Holy Damage Negation: 27%

Wither Damage Negation: 46%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 39%

Fire Damage Negation: 27%

Holy Damage Negation: 27%

Wither Damage Negation: 46%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 43%

Fire Damage Negation: 31%

Holy Damage Negation: 31%

Wither Damage Negation: 50%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 45%

Fire Damage Negation: 33%

Holy Damage Negation: 33%

Wither Damage Negation: 52%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

4) Lightreaper's Shield in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 5

Requirements: Inferno (11)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 37%

Fire Damage Negation: 50%

Holy Damage Negation: 24%

Wither Damage Negation: 23%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 37%

Fire Damage Negation: 50%

Holy Damage Negation: 24%

Wither Damage Negation: 23%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 41%

Fire Damage Negation: 54%

Holy Damage Negation: 28%

Wither Damage Negation: 27%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 41%

Fire Damage Negation: 54%

Holy Damage Negation: 28%

Wither Damage Negation: 27%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 45%

Fire Damage Negation: 58%

Holy Damage Negation: 32%

Wither Damage Negation: 31%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 47%

Fire Damage Negation: 60%

Holy Damage Negation: 34%

Wither Damage Negation: 33%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

5) Mournstead Infantry Shield in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 5.9

Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (8)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 38%

Fire Damage Negation: 34%

Holy Damage Negation: 34%

Wither Damage Negation: 29%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 38%

Fire Damage Negation: 34%

Holy Damage Negation: 34%

Wither Damage Negation: 29%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 42%

Fire Damage Negation: 38%

Holy Damage Negation: 38%

Wither Damage Negation: 33%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 42%

Fire Damage Negation: 38%

Holy Damage Negation: 38%

Wither Damage Negation: 33%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 46%

Fire Damage Negation: 42%

Holy Damage Negation: 42%

Wither Damage Negation: 37%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 48%

Fire Damage Negation: 44%

Holy Damage Negation: 44%

Wither Damage Negation: 39%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

6) Orian Preacher Shield in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 2.8

Requirements: Radiance (8)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 30%

Fire Damage Negation: 25%

Holy Damage Negation: 30%

Wither Damage Negation: 20%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 30%

Fire Damage Negation: 25%

Holy Damage Negation: 30%

Wither Damage Negation: 20%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 34%

Fire Damage Negation: 29%

Holy Damage Negation: 34%

Wither Damage Negation: 24%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 34%

Fire Damage Negation: 29%

Holy Damage Negation: 34%

Wither Damage Negation: 24%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 38%

Fire Damage Negation: 33%

Holy Damage Negation: 38%

Wither Damage Negation: 28%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 40%

Fire Damage Negation: 35%

Holy Damage Negation: 40%

Wither Damage Negation: 30%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

7) Pureblade Shield in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 4.2

Requirements: Radiance (9)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 34%

Fire Damage Negation: 21%

Holy Damage Negation: 47%

Wither Damage Negation: 20%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 34%

Fire Damage Negation: 21%

Holy Damage Negation: 47%

Wither Damage Negation: 20%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 38%

Fire Damage Negation: 25%

Holy Damage Negation: 51%

Wither Damage Negation: 24%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 38%

Fire Damage Negation: 25%

Holy Damage Negation: 51%

Wither Damage Negation: 24%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 42%

Fire Damage Negation: 29%

Holy Damage Negation: 55%

Wither Damage Negation: 28%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 44%

Fire Damage Negation: 31%

Holy Damage Negation: 57%

Wither Damage Negation: 30%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

8) Sanctified Huntress Shield in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 5.6

Requirements: Radiance (10)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 38%

Fire Damage Negation: 24%

Holy Damage Negation: 50%

Wither Damage Negation: 23%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 38%

Fire Damage Negation: 24%

Holy Damage Negation: 50%

Wither Damage Negation: 23%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 42%

Fire Damage Negation: 28%

Holy Damage Negation: 54%

Wither Damage Negation: 27%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 42%

Fire Damage Negation: 28%

Holy Damage Negation: 54%

Wither Damage Negation: 27%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 46%

Fire Damage Negation: 32%

Holy Damage Negation: 58%

Wither Damage Negation: 31%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 48%

Fire Damage Negation: 34%

Holy Damage Negation: 60%

Wither Damage Negation: 33%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

9) Shield of Thunder in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 3.4

Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (9)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 44%

Fire Damage Negation: 25%

Holy Damage Negation: 25%

Wither Damage Negation: 20%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 40%

Fire Damage Negation: 25%

Holy Damage Negation: 25%

Wither Damage Negation: 20%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 48%

Fire Damage Negation: 29%

Holy Damage Negation: 29%

Wither Damage Negation: 24%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 48%

Fire Damage Negation: 29%

Holy Damage Negation: 29%

Wither Damage Negation: 24%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 52%

Fire Damage Negation: 33%

Holy Damage Negation: 33%

Wither Damage Negation: 28%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 54%

Fire Damage Negation: 35%

Holy Damage Negation: 35%

Wither Damage Negation: 30%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

10) Skinstealer Shield in Lords of the Fallen

Weight: 5.4

Requirements: Inferno (10)

Base Level

Physical Damage Negation: 37%

Fire Damage Negation: 64%

Holy Damage Negation: 16%

Wither Damage Negation: 17%

Materials Required: None

Upgrade 1

Physical Damage Negation: 37%

Fire Damage Negation: 64%

Holy Damage Negation: 16%

Wither Damage Negation: 17%

Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)

Upgrade 2

Physical Damage Negation: 41%

Fire Damage Negation: 68%

Holy Damage Negation: 19%

Wither Damage Negation: 21%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)

Upgrade 3

Physical Damage Negation: 41%

Fire Damage Negation: 68%

Holy Damage Negation: 19%

Wither Damage Negation: 21%

Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)

Upgrade 4

Physical Damage Negation: 45%

Fire Damage Negation: 72%

Holy Damage Negation: 24%

Wither Damage Negation: 25%

Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)

Upgrade 5

Physical Damage Negation: 47%

Fire Damage Negation: 74%

Holy Damage Negation: 26%

Wither Damage Negation: 27%

Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)

This concludes our foray into every Light Shield in Lords of the Fallen.