Lords of the Fallen: Every Medium Shield and its statistics

One of the core protective gear in Lords of the Fallen is a shield, which safeguards the player from direct damage. Medium Shields provide a balance between efficiency in movement and protection. In addition to preventing players from absorbing most elemental damage, these pieces of equipment provide them with the ability to escape quickly. The potential of Medium Shields can be increased by upgrading them further using the necessary materials.
This article will cover all Medium Shields in Lords of the Fallen.
All Medium Shields available in Lords of the Fallen
1) Crimson Rector Shield
- Weight: 7.2
- Requirements: Radiance (9), Strength (11)
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 45%
- Fire Damage Negation: 31%
- Holy Damage Negation: 57%
- Wither Damage Negation: 30%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 45%
- Fire Damage Negation: 31%
- Holy Damage Negation: 57%
- Wither Damage Negation: 30%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 49%
- Fire Damage Negation: 35%
- Holy Damage Negation: 61%
- Wither Damage Negation: 34%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 49%
- Fire Damage Negation: 35%
- Holy Damage Negation: 61%
- Wither Damage Negation: 34%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 53%
- Fire Damage Negation: 39%
- Holy Damage Negation: 65%
- Wither Damage Negation: 38%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 55%
- Fire Damage Negation: 41%
- Holy Damage Negation: 67%
- Wither Damage Negation: 40%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
2) Hallowed Knight Shield
- Weight: 8
- Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (12)
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 46%
- Fire Damage Negation: 42%
- Holy Damage Negation: 42%
- Wither Damage Negation: 37%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 46%
- Fire Damage Negation: 42%
- Holy Damage Negation: 42%
- Wither Damage Negation: 37%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 50%
- Fire Damage Negation: 46%
- Holy Damage Negation: 46%
- Wither Damage Negation: 41%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 50%
- Fire Damage Negation: 46%
- Holy Damage Negation: 46%
- Wither Damage Negation: 41%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 54%
- Fire Damage Negation: 50%
- Holy Damage Negation: 50%
- Wither Damage Negation: 45%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 56%
- Fire Damage Negation: 52%
- Holy Damage Negation: 52%
- Wither Damage Negation: 47%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
3) Lucent Sword Shield
- Weight: 8.3
- Requirements: Strength (12)
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 61%
- Fire Damage Negation: 41%
- Holy Damage Negation: 41%
- Wither Damage Negation: 36%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 61%
- Fire Damage Negation: 41%
- Holy Damage Negation: 41%
- Wither Damage Negation: 36%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 65%
- Fire Damage Negation: 45%
- Holy Damage Negation: 45%
- Wither Damage Negation: 40%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 65%
- Fire Damage Negation: 45%
- Holy Damage Negation: 45%
- Wither Damage Negation: 40%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 69%
- Fire Damage Negation: 49%
- Holy Damage Negation: 49%
- Wither Damage Negation: 44%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 71%
- Fire Damage Negation: 51%
- Holy Damage Negation: 51%
- Wither Damage Negation: 46%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
4) Pale Eye Shield
- Weight: 8.6
- Requirements: Inferno (13), Radiance (13)
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 45%
- Fire Damage Negation: 34%
- Holy Damage Negation: 34%
- Wither Damage Negation: 52%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 45%
- Fire Damage Negation: 34%
- Holy Damage Negation: 34%
- Wither Damage Negation: 52%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 49%
- Fire Damage Negation: 38%
- Holy Damage Negation: 38%
- Wither Damage Negation: 57%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 49%
- Fire Damage Negation: 38%
- Holy Damage Negation: 38%
- Wither Damage Negation: 57%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 53%
- Fire Damage Negation: 42%
- Holy Damage Negation: 42%
- Wither Damage Negation: 60%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 55%
- Fire Damage Negation: 44%
- Holy Damage Negation: 44%
- Wither Damage Negation: 63%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
5) Partisan Shield
- Weight: 6
- Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (10)
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 42%
- Fire Damage Negation: 38%
- Holy Damage Negation: 38%
- Wither Damage Negation: 33%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 42%
- Fire Damage Negation: 38%
- Holy Damage Negation: 38%
- Wither Damage Negation: 33%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 46%
- Fire Damage Negation: 42%
- Holy Damage Negation: 42%
- Wither Damage Negation: 37%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 46%
- Fire Damage Negation: 42%
- Holy Damage Negation: 42%
- Wither Damage Negation: 37%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 50$
- Fire Damage Negation: 46%
- Holy Damage Negation: 46%
- Wither Damage Negation: 41%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 52%
- Fire Damage Negation: 48%
- Holy Damage Negation: 48%
- Wither Damage Negation: 43%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
6) Plain Shield
- Weight: 6.6
- Requirements: Agility (9), Strength (11)
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 43%
- Fire Damage Negation: 39%
- Holy Damage Negation: 39%
- Wither Damage Negation: 34%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 43%
- Fire Damage Negation: 39%
- Holy Damage Negation: 39%
- Wither Damage Negation: 34%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 47%
- Fire Damage Negation: 43%
- Holy Damage Negation: 43%
- Wither Damage Negation: 38%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 47%
- Fire Damage Negation: 43%
- Holy Damage Negation: 43%
- Wither Damage Negation: 38%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 51%
- Fire Damage Negation: 47%
- Holy Damage Negation: 47%
- Wither Damage Negation: 42%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 53%
- Fire Damage Negation: 49%
- Holy Damage Negation: 49%
- Wither Damage Negation: 44%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
7) Shield of the First of the Beasts
- Weight: 7
- Requirements: Inferno (10), Radiance (10)
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 45%
- Fire Damage Negation: 33%
- Holy Damage Negation: 33%
- Wither Damage Negation: 52%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 45%
- Fire Damage Negation: 33%
- Holy Damage Negation: 33%
- Wither Damage Negation: 52%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 49%
- Fire Damage Negation: 37%
- Holy Damage Negation: 37%
- Wither Damage Negation: 56%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 49%
- Fire Damage Negation: 37%
- Holy Damage Negation: 37%
- Wither Damage Negation: 56%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 53%
- Fire Damage Negation: 41%
- Holy Damage Negation: 41%
- Wither Damage Negation: 60%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 55%
- Fire Damage Negation: 43%
- Holy Damage Negation: 43%
- Wither Damage Negation: 62%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
8) Trinity Shield
- Weight: 7.5
- Requirements: Agility (8), Strength (12)
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 46%
- Fire Damage Negation: 42%
- Holy Damage Negation: 42%
- Wither Damage Negation: 37%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 46%
- Fire Damage Negation: 42%
- Holy Damage Negation: 42%
- Wither Damage Negation: 37%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 50%
- Fire Damage Negation: 46%
- Holy Damage Negation: 46%
- Wither Damage Negation: 41%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 50%
- Fire Damage Negation: 46%
- Holy Damage Negation: 46%
- Wither Damage Negation: 41%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 54%
- Fire Damage Negation: 50%
- Holy Damage Negation: 50%
- Wither Damage Negation: 45%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 56%
- Fire Damage Negation: 52%
- Holy Damage Negation: 52%
- Wither Damage Negation: 47%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
9) Shield of the Moonlit Emissary
- Weight: 6.5
- Requirements: Agility 12
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 53%
- Fire Damage Negation: 33%
- Holy Damage Negation: 33%
- Wither Damage Negation: 28%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 53%
- Fire Damage Negation: 33%
- Holy Damage Negation: 33%
- Wither Damage Negation: 28%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 57%
- Fire Damage Negation: 37%
- Holy Damage Negation: 37%
- Wither Damage Negation: 32%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 57%
- Fire Damage Negation: 37%
- Holy Damage Negation: 37%
- Wither Damage Negation: 32%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 61%
- Fire Damage Negation: 41%
- Holy Damage Negation: 41%
- Wither Damage Negation: 36%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 63%
- Fire Damage Negation: 43%
- Holy Damage Negation: 43%
- Wither Damage Negation: 38%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
10) Stomund's Shield
- Weight: 9
- Requirements: Agility (10), Strength (12)
Base Level
- Physical Damage Negation: 50%
- Fire Damage Negation: 36%
- Holy Damage Negation: 62%
- Wither Damage Negation: 35%
- Materials Required: None
Upgrade 1
- Physical Damage Negation: 50%
- Fire Damage Negation: 36%
- Holy Damage Negation: 62%
- Wither Damage Negation: 35%
- Materials Required: Small Deralium Fragment (x3)
Upgrade 2
- Physical Damage Negation: 54%
- Fire Damage Negation: 40%
- Holy Damage Negation: 66%
- Wither Damage Negation: 39%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x3)
Upgrade 3
- Physical Damage Negation: 54%
- Fire Damage Negation: 40%
- Holy Damage Negation: 66%
- Wither Damage Negation: 39%
- Materials Required: Regular Deralium Nuggets (x6)
Upgrade 4
- Physical Damage Negation: 58%
- Fire Damage Negation: 44%
- Holy Damage Negation: 70%
- Wither Damage Negation: 43%
- Materials Required: Large Deralium Shards (x3)
Upgrade 5
- Physical Damage Negation: 60%
- Fire Damage Negation: 46%
- Holy Damage Negation: 72%
- Wither Damage Negation: 45%
- Materials Required: Deralium Chunk (x1)
This summarizes the statistics of every Medium Shield in Lords of the Fallen.
