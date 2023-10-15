Lords of the Fallen: How to easily obtain Boss weapons

As Lords of the Fallen sticks true to its souls-like origins, you will be able to get your hands on some of the Boss weapons, armor, and items in the game after you have defeated them. The process is very similar to how you will be able to do it in Darksouls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, and the item that bosses drop is called Remembrance.

However, not all bosses drop Remembrances in the game, and it’s also quite confusing as to what you will need to do once you get your hand on one.

Today’s Lords of the Fallen guide will, therefore, go over how you will be able to cash in Remembrances for boss weapons in the souls-like

How to collect Boss Remembrances in Lords of the Fallen

Before going into how you can get boss weapons in Lords of the Fallen, it’s first important to go over how you will get Remembrances.

To get a boss remembrance in the game, you will be required to:

Complete the story till you reach a main boss. You will need to defeat the boss and then switch to the Umbral world right after.

Once in the Umbral world, you will need to look Stigma of the defeated boss and then Soulflay it using the Umbral Lamp.

This will allow you to view their memories, this will start a narration, after which you will receive some Umbral Scourings as well as the boss's Remembrance.

All Bosses that drop a Remembrance in Lords of the Fallen

Here is a list of all the bosses that drop a Remembrance:

Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal

The Congregator of Flesh

The Hushed Saint

Spurned Progeny

The Hollow Crow

The Unbroken Promise

Tancred, Master of Castigations

Reinhold the Immured

Judge Cleric, the Radiant Sentinel

The Lightreaper

Sundered Monarch

Adyr, the Bereft Exile

How to get Boss Weapons with Remembrance in Lords of the Fallen

Once you have a Remembrance, you will be required to make your way to Molhu and give it to him along with some Umbral Scourings to get the boss weapon linked to the Remembrance.

However, for Molhu to unlock this service, you will be required to bring him the Bowl of Revelations. To get the item, you need to go to the Umbral version of Pilgrim’s Perch, and you will find it right away.

You will need to give this to Molhu to unlock the feature that allows you access to the boss weapon in return for Remembrances.