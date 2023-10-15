Lords of the Fallen: How to use Ranged Weapons

Unlike in most Souls-like titles, ranged gameplay is something that you will be able to invest heavily in when it comes to Lords of the Fallen. Throwing projectiles and taking out enemies from afar is one of the core mechanics in the title game, and there are many in the community who are looking to make the most of it in order to have an easier time.

However, some players are a bit confused as to how they can use Ranged Weapons and Throwable items in the game. This is because the title does not hold the player’s hands when it comes to explaining some of the mechanics, which is why not many are sure how they can use ranged weapons.

This Lords of the Fallen guide will, therefore, go over everything you need to know about making the most of Ranged Weapons and Throwable items in the game.

How to use Ranged Weapons and Throwable Items in Lords of the Fallen

To use Ranged Weapons and Throwable Items in Lords of the Fallen, here are a few things that you will be required to do:

1) Slot the weapon and item in your inventory

The first thing you will need to do is to equip a ranged weapon, and it’s ammo from the inventory screen.

For Throwable items like javelins and grenades, you will need to equip the Throwing Hand in the ranged weapon slot before you are able to use it. Once you equip the Hand, place the item you want to throw in the ammo slot.

2) Enter ranged stance

After having equipped the weapons and items, you will then need to go into a ranged stance. To do so, you will need to press and hold Left Ctrl/LT/L2 (depending on what you are playing the game on), select the ammunition, and then press LMB/RB/R1 for a quick shot, or hold RMB/RT/R2 which will pull up a reticle allowing you to aim your shot.

3) Be aware of Ranged Slots

When it comes to Ammo Capacity, Lords of the Fallen takes a bit of a different route. Instead of going for a cumulative unit that you have for a particular ammo type, the amount of times you will be able to use it is based on the Raged Slots. It is these slots that determine how many times you can use that ammo type before resting at a Vestige.

Resting at a Vestige will completely replenish all Ranged Slots; hence, you will not be required to go around collecting ammo as loot as you would in other Souls-like titles like Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

The best way to increase Ranged Slots in Lords of the Fallen will be to increase carry capacity, which can be done by leveling up Vitality and Endurance.

All starting class Ranged Weapons and Throwable Items in Lords of the Fallen

Here are all the Ranged Weapons and Throwable items that the starting classes have:

Hallowed Knight

Grenades

Udirangr Warwolf

Bloody Hatchets

Partisan

Crossbow

Mournstead Infantry

Short Javelins

Blackfeather Ranger

Bow

Exiled Stalker

Lacerating Knife

Orian Preacher

Orian Preacher Catalyst/Radiant Flare

Pyric Cultist

Pyric Cultist Catalyst/Infernal Orb

Condemned

Throwing Rocks

However, for spell casting, do keep in mind you will need a catalyst, and they will follow the same resource principle as Ranged Weapons. and to use them, you will need to go into a Ranged Stance by equipping them.