Lords Mobile Kingdom Wars is from which country? Tracing the game's origin

Image Credit: IGG Inc.

Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars is a free-to-play game developed by IGG Inc. for Android and iOS devices. This game is a real-time strategy based open-space RPG. Players are supposed to build an army to attack enemy bases, destroy them, seize resources and capture enemy leaders to flourish in the game.

The game has the following game modes:

1.Colosseum- This is a PvP map where players select heroes to go against an enemy player's heroes. After the match, the winner is rewarded with gems which are the in-game currency.

2.The Labyrinth- This is a PvE map where the player can challenge an epic monster to claim special rewards and in-game resources.

3.Hero Stages- This is a simple PvE map as well where players use their heroes to clear stages to earn new Heroes, Hero experience, and materials for Hero equipment.

4.Kingdom Tycoon- This is a very unique map where the players use luck tokens to roll a dice and move forward till they reach the end of the map. After completing the levels the players receive various in-game materials.

Guilds are also a crucial part of the game which helps the players form alliances and join like-minded people in the game. It is a very interesting feature as it helps players gain in-game rewards by completing quests in the game.

However, some gamers might be wondering where the game originated from.

Origin Country of Lords Mobile: Kingdom Wars

Image Credit: Moby Games

IGG Inc., the company behind this game was founded in 2006 and released the game in 2016. It proved to be a very successful game by the developers. However, IGG Inc. has its headquarters in Singapore and its branches are spread all over the globe.

