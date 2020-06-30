Is Temple Run a Chinese app? Answering the game's origin question

Temple Run is a free-to-play endless runner mobile game.

The origin of the game will be discussed in this article.

Image Credit: APK Pure

Temple Run is one of the most fun and casual mobile games of all time. The game features a character who will embark on an adventure to seek an ancient and valuable golden idol from an Aztec temple. However, the temple is guarded by a huge demonic monkey who will devour the explorer if it catches him/her.

Temple Run is supposed to be endless, however, the game can still end if the player collides with a structure, jumps into water or ultimately gets caught by the demonic monkey.

As the level progresses, it becomes more difficult for players to cope with the speed of the game and avoid obstacles. Super quick reflexes are required to get a high score in this game. There are three types of coins in the game: Gold, red and blue coins, which add to the players' points at the ends of the run.

Also read: Fortnite Hype Nite: All you need to know

These coins can also be used for spending on power-ups, which will grant players an advantage in their next run. All this is why people love playing Temple Run, and it is still one of the most-downloaded games today.

However, many Chinese applications got banned by the Indian government last night, and gamers might be curious about the origin of Temple Run, and whether it also met the same fate.

Origin country of Temple Run

Image Credit: Your Tech Story

Advertisement

Temple Run was created back on 4th August 2011, by Imangi Studios. The main founders of this company were Keith Shepherd and Natalia Luckyanova, and the company has its headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States. Thus, the application is can be played safely by its fans.

This game was an immediate success on release, as it was simple and fun to play. The success of Temple Run also brought with in many sequels, such as Temple Run 2 and spin-off games like Temple Run: Oz.

Also read: Fortnite: Top 5 cutest skins