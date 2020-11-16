Lorem: Free Fire ID, real name, country, stats, and more

Over the period, content creation and streaming have become a career option for many gamers. With the rise in popularity of Garena Free Fire, several players have started making videos around it across various platforms.

Lorem is a renowned Free Fire content creator from Buenos Aires, Argentina. In this article, we take a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, and more.

Lorem’s real name, Free Fire, and stats

Lorem’s real name is Ezequiel Busson, and his Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem has played 4598 squad games and has emerged on top in 1598 of them, with a win percentage of 34.75%. He has over 14500 frags and for a K/D ratio of 4.85.

In the 1224 duo games, the player has stood victorious in 293 games, upholding a win ratio of 23.93%. He has bagged 3482 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.74.

The YouTuber has also participated in 859 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 127 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 14.78%. He has notched 1887 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Ranked stats

Lorem has been featured in 11 squad games in the ongoing ranked season. He has eliminated nine foes in these matches and is yet to secure a win.

The YouTuber has also played a single duo match.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

Lorem runs a channel named – ‘Lorem Free Fire - Ezequiel Busson.' He has a total of 10 videos on his YouTube channel as of now. Currently, he boasts a subscriber count of over 1.12 million and has over 21 million views combined.

Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Instagram account: Click here.

Second Instagram account: Click here.

