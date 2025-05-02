Lorien Testard shares his journey from SoundCloud artist to composer of Clair Obscur Expedition 33 soundtrack

There are many factors that make Clair Obscur Expedition 33 an excellent game. This includes a compelling storyline, great voice acting, phenomenal visuals, and an immersive soundtrack. For these reasons, many players are already calling the title the Game of the Year.

However, did you know that Lorien Testard, the composer behind the Clair Obscur Expedition 33 soundtrack, used to publish his work independently on SoundCloud before being hired to work on the RPG?

A blog post on the official Clair Obscur Expedition 33 website details Lorien Testard's journey. In it, the Frenchman candidly shares his transformation from a passionate video game enthusiast to a professional composer.

How Lorien Testard got a life-changing opportunity with Clair Obscur Expedition 33

The entire soundtrack features elements that will help with much better immersion (Image via Kepler Interactive)

In the blog post, Lorien Testard revealed that his love for video games began in his childhood. Spending countless hours playing Mario Kart and Mario Party, followed by the Zelda series, these titles left a lasting impact on him. Their soundtracks serve as a nostalgic portal, transporting him back in time.

"The music becomes an organic part of the adventure, shaping the experience as we journey through these universes. It was this desire to create immersive musical worlds that inspired me to compose my first songs. I dreamed of one day bringing an entire universe to life through music," Testard stated.

Testard further stated that he had uploaded around 50 tracks to SoundCloud when he decided to showcase his work on an indie video game forum. It was there that the game director of Sandfall Interactive discovered his talent and reached out to him.

"For a long time, I composed video game music in my free time, writing a new track each week in different styles to refine my skills. At the time, I was a guitar teacher, but once a week, I would compose and upload my work to SoundCloud. After a year, I had about fifty tracks online," Testard shared.

"One day, I shared one of my compositions on an indie video game forum. That’s when Guillaume Broche, Game Director at Sandfall Interactive, discovered my work. He reached out and asked if I would compose the soundtrack for his game. That moment marked the beginning of a beautiful collaboration—one that changed my life," he continued.

From a very young age, Testard was determined to create music that could breathe life into virtual worlds. As one of the first crew members on Clair Obscur Expedition 33, he had the opportunity to share his vision with the team and spend ample time with the game's script to produce one of his best works.

"I loved every second of creating it. I gave everything—I have no regrets. I poured my heart and soul into it, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created," he added.

The entire soundtrack is available for purchase on Steam, and a physical edition of the OST is set to be released soon.

What are your views on the soundtrack of Clair Obscur Expedition 33? Let us know in the comments.

