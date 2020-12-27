Loud Babi's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and more

Free Fire has a massive audience, with content creators on various platforms like YouTube. LOUD is a prominent Brazilian esports organisation and features numerous Free Fire streamers and content creators.

Babi is a part of the organisation and is one of the well-known Free Fire YouTubers. This article takes a look at her Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

LOUD Babi’s Free Fire ID and stats

LOUD Babi’s real name is Bárbara Passos. Her Free Fire ID is 16750487 and IGN is LOUD BΛBI. She is also a part of the LOUDGG guild.

Lifetime stats

LOUD BABI has engaged in 6,116 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1,720 of them, with a win rate of 28.12%. She has clinched 15,518 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.53.

The content creator has 604 booyahs in 3,849 duo games, translating to a win ratio of 15.69%. She has eliminated 10,006 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.08.

She has also featured in 757 solo matches and has bettered her foes in 76 games, giving her a win percentage of 10.03%. She has racked up 1,701 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.50.

Ranked stats

Since the ranked season started a few days back, LOUD BABI has played only 14 duo matches and has won two of them, translating to a win rate of 14.28%. She has bagged 26 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Apart from this, she hasn’t participated in any other ranked match besides the ongoing season.

(The stats used in this article were recorded at the time of writing, and they are subject to change as the user plays more matches.)

Her YouTube channel

The first video on her channel was uploaded in April 2019. Since then, she has been regularly uploading Free Fire related content. LOUD Babi has amassed 4.81 million subscribers in total and has garnered over 225 million combined views.

Click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her Social Media accounts

Click here to visit her Instagram page.

