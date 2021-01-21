LOUD Coringa's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

LOUD Coringa is a Free Fire content creator and a member of one of the most prominent esports organizations in the world, LOUD GG.

His real name is Victor Augusto, and he currently boasts a subscriber count of over 4.99 million on YouTube.

This article takes a look at LOUD Coringa's Free Fire ID, stats and other details.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire in 2021?

LOUD Coringa’s Free Fire ID and stats

LOUD Coringa’s Free Fire ID is 370252571.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

LOUD Coringa’s lifetime stats

LOUD Coringa has played 5986 squad matches and has emerged victorious 1482 times, making his win rate 24.75%. With 15508 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Brazil-based content creator has played 2004 games and has won on 262 occasions, translating to a win rate of 13.07%. He has notched up 5498 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

LOUD Coringa has also played 1906 solo matches and has triumphed in 177 of them, maintaining a win rate of 9.28%. In the process, he has racked up 4935 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

LOUD Coringa’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, LOUD Coringa has played 16 squad games and has 2 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 12.50%. With a K/D ratio of 3.00, he has 42 kills in this mode.

The popular YouTuber has also played 5 ranked solo matches and has secured 5 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

LOUD Coringa’s YouTube channel

LOUD Coringa started creating content on his YouTube channel around 2 years ago, with the oldest video on his channel posted in January 2019.

Since then, he has uploaded a total of 448 videos and has amassed over 267 million combined views. As mentioned above, he has a subscriber count of over 4.99 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

LOUD Coringa’s social media accounts

LOUD Coringa has Instagram and Twitter accounts. Here are the links for his accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Advertisement

LOUD Coringa is also active on Twitch. Click here to visit his profile.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?