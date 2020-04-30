Ludo King: How to Download Ludo King Game APK?

Ludo King

Ludo is one of the most popular and ancient board games that everyone has played once in their childhood. Currently, a huge part of the world is under complete lockdown because of the coronavirus. Thus, Ludo King, which is an online multiplayer board game, has become a great way to interact with friends and submerge in some childhood nostalgia.

The game is available to play on both PC and Mobile, and a maximum of 6 players can play at a time. Along with this, the game also supports offline mode, where the player can play with Computer or local multiplayer. The game has over 100M+ downloads on Google Play store with a 4.2 Star rating.

Steps to Download Ludo King APK

How to Download

Here are the complete steps to download Ludo King APK in your device:

Open the Google Play Store on your device.

Search "Ludo King" on the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on the Install button, and the download will start automatically.

The size of the game is 43 MB, and the downloading time will depend on the internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take about one minute to install the game on your device.

Click on the Open button to start playing with your friends and family.

The game offers a total of six different themes to play on, and here is the complete list:

Nature Theme

Egypt Theme

Disco / Night mode Theme

Pinball Theme

Candy Theme

Christmas Theme

It also allows you to create a private room where you can invite your friends to compete with each other. You can also chat privately with your Facebook friends and buddies in the game. In addition to Ludo, the players can play snakes and ladders with friends with seven different board variations.

