Dota 2 Hero Guide: How to play Luna core in pubs

Luna is one of the hardest carries in Dota 2. She is a very capable laner and can recover her farm in the jungle if she has a bad lane.

Luna has the ability to cause devastating amounts of damage to enemy heroes and buildings once she gets enough farm.

Even though she can be seen as a tempting target for enemy heroes, Luna is capable of maintaining a solid early game laning presence due to her 1st skill, Lucent Beams, a low-mana cost, low-cooldown nuke, and her Lunar Blessing aura, which grants all nearby allied heroes an increase in their attack damage.

During mid-game, she becomes far more formidable with Moon Glaives, allowing her to instantly remove entire creep waves with two to three attacks. Eclipse, her ultimate, can very quickly kill any hero if they are unfortunate enough to face it in its entirety.

#1 Starting Items for Luna in Dota 2

It is advised to start with regeneration and stat items, like Iron Branch, Tango and Slippers of Agility.

Luna, being an Agility hero, requires Wraith Bands, which will improve her chances of getting last hits in the lane. It is usually suggested to make a wraith band in order to ensure early game stats and a better laning presence for Luna.

#2 Farming Item for Luna

The usual farming item for Luna in a game of Dota 2 is Mask of Madness, which grants lifesteal and attack speed to clear out stacks of neutral creeps or normal lane creep waves effectively and quickly.

Luna might also build a Maelstrom into a Mjollnir in the later stages of the game if there are illusion based heroes in the enemy team.

#3 Core Items

Power Treads increase attributes and attack speed to increase Luna's damage output.

Dragon Lance is among the most cost-effective items in the game of Dota 2, providing strength and agility at a reasonable price.

The range increase is particularly nice on Luna, since her own range is poor, and she has no mobility tools to help her get in reach of enemies except her high movement speed. The item is also useful for early-mid game pushing and fighting.

Manta Style is the core item in most games of Dota 2 on Luna, giving her damage, health, and bonus move speed. Since Manta Style's illusions obtain Moon Glaives' passive, they are useful for pushing and increasing damage output.

She can also go for a Sange and Yasha depending on the opposing match-up, as the status resistance provided by Sange is very handy.

The Black King Bar improves Luna's survivability in a teamfight in Dota 2 by providing spell immunity, countering enemy disables, and strength.

Butterfly offers a great mixture of heavy damage and survivability, giving Luna bonus attack speed, damage, armor, and evasion.

Satanic gives Luna some much-needed survivability in a game of Dota 2, offering her a burst heal to live through immense amounts of damage in fights.

The Playstyle of Luna

Luna is capable of dealing an insane amount of damage in fights and is an excellent tower pusher. Her Aghanim Scepter allows her to deal much more focused damage on any particular hero, which is also a good item in the late game of Dota 2.

She is usually played as a hero who would be present at the center of teamfights and deal immense damage, along with constant mini-disables.

