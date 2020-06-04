M416 vs SCAR-L: Which gun is better in PUBG Mobile?

M416 vs SCAR L

A popular conundrum among PUBG Mobile players is the choice of weapon between the M416 and the SCAR-L.

The SCAR-L is a very easy-to-find weapon in PUBG Mobile. Most of the time, players will pick it up before they kill their first enemy. However, the M416 is a different story. It is not so easily found, and you will have to steal it out of the cold hands of your dead enemy more often than not. But is this swap worth it?

To help you make the right choice, we present to you the weapon statistics of both these wonderful guns.

Which gun is better in PUBG Mobile?

Weapon statistics of M416 & SCAR L

Statistics of the M416 in PUBG Mobile

M416 (Image credits: Zilliongamer)

The M416 has the lowest power rating of all assault rifles, only 42. This seems bad, but it shares this statistic with the M16A4 and the SCAR-L. Only the AKM does better in the AR category.

The M416 has a range rating of 56 which isn’t great, but it isn’t the worst either. The M416 used to have the second highest stability rating, but not anymore. It received a buff in the early seasons of PUBG Mobile, and it now has a stability rating of 36 instead of 32. Together with the M16A4, it now has the highest stability rating of all assault rifles in the game.

The firing rate is quiet impressive, and it takes second place with a rating of 80. The M416 uses the 5.56 ammunition cartridge. This type of ammunition is compatible with the M16A4, the SCAR-L, the AUG, and also the M249 light machine.

The M416 has a 30-round magazine, and like all primary weapons in PUBG Mobile, it has a standard capacity of 500. It can fire single shots or be used as a fully automatic rifle. You can always improve the basic stats if you find the right attachments.

The optimal configuration can be met using the flash hider, the suppressor, and the compensator. You can also use an extended magazine or a quickdraw magazine, or even an extended quickdraw magazine, which is the best of both worlds. The magazine and sights are also exactly the same as the SCAR-L, but the M416 can also attach a tactical stock, making it a total of 5 attachment slots.

It is pretty clear that the M416 is one of the most customisable weapons in PUBG Mobile.

Statistics of the SCAR-L in PUBG Mobile

SCAR L (Image credits: Zilliongamer)

The SCAR-L has a power rating of 42, and that is exactly the same as the power rating of the M416. The stats of the SCAR-L, however, aren't good when you look at the range. To make things worse, PUBG Mobile developers have lowered the range rating even more, bringing it down to 55. Unfortunately for the SCAR-L, the new range rating of 55 is still the lowest effective range rating of all ARs.

The SCAR-L has a firing rate of 70, but that is not good enough to beat the M416’s rating of 80. The SCAR-L also uses the 5.56 mm cartridge and has a 30 round magazine. It can fire single shots or be used as a fully automatic rifle.

The muzzle mods are the same as the M416- the flash hider, the suppressor, and the compensator. The magazine and sights are also exactly the same, and it can attach a grip. The only thing that you can’t attach is the tactical stock for recoil reduction.

Conclusion

The M416 is clearly the better gun in PUBG Mobile. It has a better range rating, firing rate, and stability rating. It is also more customisable, and these are the reasons why it is so hard to find in the game.