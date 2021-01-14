M4A1 Genos Assault Rifle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire is arguably one of the most popular titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform.

The developers of the game incorporate a wide range of exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes, and more that enable the users to customize the visual aspect up to an extent.

Gun skins are not only for aesthetic purposes, and some of them even have buffed stats. Recently, the quick-paced battle royale title collaborated with the renowned Japanese superhero franchise – One Punch Man. As a part of it, several new items were added to the game, including the M4A1 – Genos.

This article takes a glance at the M4A1 – Genos skin in Garena Free Fire.

Everything to know about M4A1 Genos Assault Rifle in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the skin was added as a part of a collaboration between One Punch Man and Garena Free Fire. The M4A1 Genos has increased damage, doubled rate of fire, and reduced magazine.

Players can obtain this exclusive skin via the Weapon Royale, which ends in 17 days. In order to acquire it, they would have to spend diamonds, one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire. Each spin costs 40 diamonds, while 10+1 spins are priced at 400 diamonds.

However, it is worth noting that the users aren’t guaranteed to get M4A1 Genos from the Weapon Royale.

Users can follow the steps given below to access the Weapon Royale in Free Fire and have a shot at obtaining the M4A1 Genos:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click the "Luck Royale" icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Click the Luck Royale icon

Step 2: Next, click on the "M4A1 Genos" shown in the picture below.

Click on the M4A1 Genos option

Step 3: Lastly, select the required number of spins.

Choose the number of spins

Following is the list of other skins available in the Weapon Royale

SKS – Urban Rager

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

AK47 – Urban Rager

Famas – Imperial Rome

Kar98K – Imperial Rome

MP5 – Imperial Rome

AK47 – Imperial Rome

SKS – Bumblebee: Sting

SPAS12 – Bumblebee: Swarm

MP5 – Bumblebee: Rattle

AK47 – Bumblebee

Groza – Pharaoh’s Wings

SPAS12 – Pharaoh’s Eyes

M1014 – Pharaoh’s Rage

Kar98K – Pharaoh’s Eye

