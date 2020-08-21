M8N’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The field of content creation in the esports industry has witnessed a steady rise, and it is now widely regarded as a mainstream career option.

Free Fire is one of the most-downloaded battle royale games on the mobile platform. The popularity of this game among the masses has brought in several content creators. Some of these influencers have millions of subscribers, as large swathes of the player base admire them.

M8N is one such renowned content creator. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

M8N's Free Fire ID

M8N's Free Fire ID is 608823917, and his IGN is M8N:) ツ. He also the leader of the guild Great_Wall.

M8N's Free Fire stats

All-time stats

Lifetime stats

He has played 10,872 squad games and has 1,441 wins, which translates to a win rate of 13.25%. M8N has also notched up approximately 34,900 kills for an impressive K/D ratio of 3.70.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has 722 Booyahs in 2,860 games. The YouTuber has also racked up 11,301 frags. He also has 207 solo victories to his name in 1,232 matches.

In his Clash Squad career, he has played 527 games and has 385 wins, which roughly translates to a win rate of 73.05%.

There are no ranked stats, as Season 17 has just begun today.

His YouTube channel

The content creator posted his first video on YouTube channel back in August 2018. Since then, he has published almost 264 videos, and presently has over 4.48 million subscribers. He also has over 288 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media

M8N is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile.