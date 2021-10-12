MAD Lions vs Gen.G League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

Day 2 for both MAD Lions and Gen.G could set the pace and shape their final results in the League of Legends Worlds Group stage. After losing to Team Liquid, MAD Lions need a win to avoid an 0-2 start, in which case they'll likely need to win this one to proceed to the Knockout stage.

On the other hand, a win for Gen.G will make them a solid pick for an advancing team as MAD Lions were predicted to be their stiffest competition. Though Gen.G was analyzed as one of the weakest LCK teams representing Korea, they displayed an impressive dominating performance against LNG Esports on Day 1.

Gen.G needs to abuse the strategy they used in their League of Legends game against LNG by allowing Bdd to bully the opposing mid laner. Keeping MAD's Humanoid from snowballing and taking control of the game could lead to an easy victory. For MAD, it's the same thing: keep mid prio, rotate at the correct times, and win the draft.

MAD vs Gen.G at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Prediction

The LCK team will come out on top in League of Legends match. MAD Lions couldn't keep up with Team Liquid's team fight potential from the draft and couldn't capitalize on TL's mistakes. If they can't do that against the second-place team in the LCS, they don't stand a chance against a resurgent Korean team.

Gen.G knows how to be patient and wait for the right moment to initiate a fight through objective control and lane pressure. They'll bleed MAD out for the majority of the game and then pounce later on to close it.

MAD has the potential to win this League of Legends match, but they absolutely must gain ground where the ground is given. TL opened a lot of doors for them to blow the game wide open with multiple victorious team fights.

Gen.G won't give them that chance in the first place. For MAD to win this game, they need to win early and strengthen their lead by any means. A come-from-behind win against Gen.G is almost out of the question.

Head-to-head matchup, recent form

MAD Lions and Gen.G Esports haven't played in recent days, leaving their head-to-head matchups at 0-0. However, they have played a common opponent, DWG. In the League of Legends LCK Summer, Gen.G lost to DWG twice, and MAD Lions lost to DWG twice as well in the 2021 MSI.

That's essentially the best data to look at, resulting in both teams not being strong enough to handle one of the League of Legends Worlds favorites. However, MAD Lions managed to reach game 5 against DWG later on in the MSI, proving they can handle top Korean teams to some extent.

When and where to watch

MAD and Gen.G clash on October 12 at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. League of Legends players and fans can watch this match on the LoL Esports page and Twitch stream.

Anticipated starting lineups

MAD:

Top - İrfan "Armut" Berk Tükek

Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Support - Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser

Gen.G:

Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee

Kim “Clid” Tae-min

Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Kim “Life” Jeong-min

Note: These predictions are for future games and solely reflect the views of the writer.

