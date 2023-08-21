Madden 24 “Secure Boot is not enabled on this machine” error: Fixes, possible reasons, and more

More Madden 24 performance issues have surfaced as the latest franchise entry is now showing the “Secure Boot is not enabled on this machine” error for many players. When it occurs, it automatically crashes the game on their systems, making it one of the more annoying problems to deal with in the latest title.

The Secure Boot error is exclusive to PC users and is occurring more frequently for those who is on Windows 11. The fix is to make a few changes to the BIOS settings, which is why there are many in the community who are having a rather tough time trying to solve this issue on their own.

Hence, today’s Madden 24 guide will go over how you can deal with the “Secure Boot is not enabled on this machine” error.

How to fix the “Secure Boot” error in Madden 24

You will need to enable “Secure Boot” to be able to fix the error in Madden 24. In order to do so, you will first need to make your way to the BIOS settings of your system and make some tweaks there. However, make sure to not make any other accidental changes as it will impact the performance of your machine's OS.

To deal with this performance issue in Madden 24, you will need to:

Make your way to the BIOS settings, and you can do that in two ways. The first will be to press the key that will take you to the settings on Windows start-up. So restart your computer and then press F2, F10, Del, Esc, F1, or F5 depending on the prompt.

The alternate way of doing it will be to make your way to Settings Update & Security > Recovery. Here, you will need to make your way to Advanced Startup and click on the “Restart Now” button. Now make your way to Troubleshoot > Advanced Option > UEFI Firmware Settings. You will find the Restart button, and clicking on it will automatically start your PC directly into the BIOS.

Once you are in the BIOS settings, make your way to Boot or Secutry options to find Secure Boot. If you do not find it there, you might want to check under the tab that houses the systems and motherboard options.

Once you find the Secure Boot option, you will need to enable it. Then restart your PC and launch Madden 24 to see if it has fixed the “Secired Boot” error.

You can try toggling the Secure Boot option a couple of times if Madden 24 still keeps crashing. If all else fails, you might want to try the steps again after resetting the factory keys or reaching out to EA Help.