NBA 2K and MLB The Show have the edge over Madden 24 despite football having basketball and baseball beat in popularity in the USA. That seems to be consensus forming among NFL fans after Madden 24 was released and fans were not too happy about it, despite the new features.

Esports afficianados, who have played NBA 2K and MLB The Show, were convinced that they are better games than what the NFL version has to offer. They took to social media to vent their frustrations.

Madden 24 fails in comparison to NBA 2K and MLB The Show

Fans of all the games on Reddit were up in arms about how poor they felt Madden 24 was and highlighted the key differences between it and NBA 2K and MLB The Show. Here are some of the best comments on Reddit.

Madden 24 divides fans

EA really needs to make the game better if they are to get the fans back on their side. At the moment, NFL fans have nowhere else to go because the league and players' NIL license rests with them. They are taking advantage of their exclusive contract with the league.

But if this keeps happening, many players might switch over to generic games if they are developed by other competitors. Think PES and FIFA in soccer, where the former developed a cult following as an alternative to the official EA version.

However, not everything is bad for EA either. While the reviews on Reddit or on the game were mostly negative, fans still remain excited by the product and Madden 24 has had a robust opening. They might also take heart from some of the positive reviews that were given as well on the same Reddit forum.

Most of them that defended the game said that it was the best in a while and they can see some changes and improvements. Others said that people have too high an expectation from a video game. Those that did not have too much of a problem with the game said that the hate it gates is almost ritualistic with every new release. Here are some fo those comments compiled below too.

Ultimately, there is never going to be a perfect game. However, instead of the NFL giving long term contracts to EA, they could explore giving shorter deals and let game developers compete to build the best game. That way the things that are better in NBA 2K or MLB The Show will automatically seep in due to the open market competition.

