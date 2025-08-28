  • home icon
  • Mafia The Old Country August Update patch notes (August 28, 2025): Fixes, improvements, and more

Mafia The Old Country August Update patch notes (August 28, 2025): Fixes, improvements, and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Published Aug 28, 2025 20:27 GMT
Mafia The Old Country August Update
The August 28 update for Mafia The Old Country is here (Image via 2K)

Hangar13 has deployed a new Mafia The Old Country August update, which aims to fix some issues plaguing the game. The developers also introduced a few additional improvements with it, aiming to further improve the players' experience. The patch was released on August 28, 2025, and is available across all platforms the game is on.

Let's review the new Mafia The Old Country August Update patch notes.

Mafia The Old Country August Update patch notes

Here are all the changes and fixes introduced with the Mafia The Old Country August Update patch notes.

also-read-trending Trending

Gameplay

  • Addressed various instances of companion characters like Luca, Cesare, and others not performing required actions, resulting in blocked progress. If you encounter this issue, reloading your last checkpoint should resolve it.
  • Performing a takedown on a specific guard is no longer a requirement to complete the objective in the Customs Warehouse in Chapter 3 if the player is able to avoid it.
  • Addressed reported instances of invisible collisions present in unwanted locations.
  • Addressed reported instances of missing or misplaced combat covers.
  • General improvements to Enemy AI reaction timing, pathing, and behavior.
  • General improvements to Friendly and Neutral NPC pathing, animation, and behavior.
  • Various gameplay fixes and improvements.
Visuals

  • Addressed reported ghosting issues during certain cinematics when using upscaling.
  • Visual improvements to cinematics on ultrawide displays.
  • Improved hair physics behavior in various cinematics where flickering could sometimes be observed.
  • Visual improvements on various cinematics, lighting, VFX, popping, and clipping.
  • Various visual fixes and improvements.

UI

  • Addressed a reported issue causing the Main Menu background to revert to its initial state when starting a new story playthrough after completing it for the first time.
  • Improvement to contextual HUD functionality.
  • Addressed several reported instances of missing subtitles throughout the game in all languages.
  • Various UI fixes and improvements.
Audio

  • Addressed several reported instances of audio (music/ambient/VO) not playing throughout the game.
  • Addressed several reported instances of mismatched audio and subtitles throughout the game.

Animation

  • Addressed several reported issues of animation popping, warping, and misalignment.
  • Addressed several reported instances of Enzo or NPCs being stuck in animation states.
  • Addressed several reported instances of incorrect animations playing during conversations.
  • Various fixes and improvements to Animation.

Localization

  • Addressed the “Protection Agreement” note, which contained repeated words.
  • Addressed reported inconsistent translations across all languages.
Platform specific

PlayStation 5

  • Various stability improvements when playing on the PlayStation 5.

Xbox Series X|S

  • Various stability improvements when playing on the Xbox Series X.
  • Various visual and stability improvements when playing on the Xbox Series S.

Steam

  • Addressed a reported issue causing DLSS Frame Generation to randomly stop functioning during gameplay, requiring a game restart.
  • Various stability and performance improvements on the PC version.

That covers everything in the Mafia The Old Country August Update patch notes.

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
