Mag-7 gun in Free Fire OB26 update: All you need to know

The Free Fire OB26 update is about to go live today, i.e., February 4th, and players are excited to try out the new features coming along. The server maintenance is already underway, and users can expect to access the game after 6:40 PM (IST) today.

The OB26 update will bring numerous features, including weapons, training ground updates, new functions, and more. One new firearm being introduced is the Mag-7 Shotgun.

This article shares all the details about this upcoming shotgun in Free Fire.

Every detail about the new Mag-7 in Free Fire

This shotgun is the latest weapon added to the OB26 Advanced Server. Looking at this firearm's status, it's unlike most other shotguns in the game.

The Mag-7 Shotgun in the Free Fire OB26 Advance server (Image via SI MIMIN/ YouTube)

The Mag-7's versatility is greater than most other shotguns. However, when the target is more than 5 meters away, it's not very effective since the weapon is most potent over close-ranges.

Here is the detailed patch note stats of the Mag-7 Shotgun:

Base Damage: 20

Magazine: 8

Rate of Fire: 0.2

Attachments: Grip, Stock

The Mag-7 Shotgun will be available in Classic as well as Clash Squad modes.

Players can configure it with many different attachments, such as muzzle, silencer, and foregrip. However, the silencer is pointless and ineffective because this is a close combat weapon, but the muzzle allows this weapon to be a bit more flexible. The foregrip will also be beneficial if the target is far away, as the firearm remains steady.

Overall, this will be the first versatile and agile shotgun in the arsenal of Free Fire, and players can find out its advantages as soon as the weapon releases with the update.

Users can click here to read the updated patch notes of the Free Fire OB26 update.

