Magic: The Gathering reveals Phyrexia All Will Be One - Release date, events, and more

Despite The Brothers’ War not even launching yet, Magic: The Gathering has revealed the next major expansion for the card game. A fitting expansion to arrive next, “Phyrexia: All Will Be One” will launch in early 2023.

This could mean that the Brothers’ War will not go how Urza hopes it will. After all, Mishra is on the side of the Phyrexians, working towards their goals together. It is presently unknown if this is a direct sequel to The Brothers’ War expansion, but it certainly fits the current storyline for Magic: The Gathering.

The next phase of the Magic: The Gathering story deeply involves Phyrexians

Phyrexia: All Will Be One will take players to the homeworld of the Phyrexians, New Phyrexia. This will be a Standard Magic: The Gathering set, unlike the Unfinity expansion. It’s also interesting to see that Elesh Norn, one of the Praetors of the Phyrexians, is the face of this expansion.

There are a few dates to be made aware of when it comes to the 2023 Magic: The Gathering expansion.

Prerelease events: January 27 - February 2, 2023

January 27 - February 2, 2023 Global tabletop release: February 2, 2023

February 2, 2023 Launch party events: February 3 - 5, 2023

February 3 - 5, 2023 LGS Championship Events: February 25 - March 5, 2023

February 25 - March 5, 2023 WPN Commander Events: March 10 - 12

The most important date is February 2, 2023, which is when the expansion actually releases. As of now, the digital dates for events/releases are unknown. The prerelease events for Phyrexia: All Will Be One will also feature a number of interesting Magic30 promos.

Kor Haven

Vindicate

Exalted Angel

Temple of the False Gods

When it comes to detailed information about this expansion, such as actual cards, that will not be made public until December 8, 2022, when the first spoilers will be provided.

Reportedly, these cards will all be foils. In addition, Phyreixia: All Will Be One will also have the “Compleat Bundle” after its global launch. This bundle will include a traditional foil promo card, 40 foil basic lands, 12 booster packs, and 12 cards that will have a special foil design, 2 MR and 10 basic lands.

The ultimate goal for the Phyrexians is to Compleat all. The process of Compleation replaces the organic parts of a person, replacing them with mechanical and artifact parts. Interestingly, this has already happened to two powerful planeswalkers, Ajani and Tamiyo. The body retains its personality and memory, but the organic parts are replaced with more efficient machinery.

While it is unknown which other planeswalkers will receive the "Compleat" treatment, it is likely that several others could join the forces of Phyrexia when the expansion launches in February 2023.

It’s also worth noting that Phyrexia: All Will Be One will receive its own Jumpstart edition, just like The Brothers’ War will in December. Jumpstart is a brand new way to play Magic: The Gathering. Each booster pack will have a particular theme, and players will need to mash these together to create new and interesting deck types that are definitely not Standard legal.

Unfortunately, fans have a way to go before Phyrexia: All Will Be One hits tabletops in the Magic: The Gathering universe. Players can look forward to The Brothers’ War as well, which releases on November 15, 2022.

