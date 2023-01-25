Magic: The Gathering's All Will Be One enchantment promises incredible amounts of power

Magic: The Gathering’s Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion is truly heating up when it comes to spoilers. One of the most powerful enchantments that the community has potentially seen was revealed as part of the upcoming release, All Will Be One. Interestingly, this card features Elesh Norn in its art, and bears the name of the expansion itself, which should tell you plenty about it.

Although the card art features Elesh Norn, this enchantment is a red Mythic Rare, and what it does is genuinely fascinating. It looks to synergize well with other recent reveals that reward players with plenty of counters across their permanents. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming All Will Be One enchantment in Magic: The Gathering.

All Will Be One rewards Magic: The Gathering players for putting counters into play

Despite having a 5 mana value, All Will Be One is a card that could definitely get out of control very quickly. Several players are coming up with fiendish ideas where players can use them to deal plenty of damage out of practically nowhere.

What exactly does this card do and what makes All Will Be One such a ferocious, game-ending enchantment?

All Will Be One in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

All Will Be One

Mana Value: 3RR

3RR Type: Enchantment

Enchantment Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Ability: Whenever you put one or more counters on a permanent or player, All Will Be One deals that much damage to a target opponent, a creature that an opponent controls, or a planeswalker that an opponent controls.

It should be noted that the wording on this Magic: The Gathering card is particularly specific. For instance, if you use Proliferate to generate 10 counters across all permanents/players on the board, you can now deal 10 damage to a player, a creature, or a planeswalker. Additionally, if you use uptick abilities on planeswalkers, you can keep rolling out damage.

Chris aka Chi Style 🔜 MagicCon Philly! @ChiStyleGaming All Will Be One is officially spoiled. I want to address that this was leaked and these other three cards have already increased in price quite a bit.



Be cognizant of the prices if you feel compelled by this card. I’d suggest holding off and waiting for the prices to drop first. All Will Be One is officially spoiled. I want to address that this was leaked and these other three cards have already increased in price quite a bit.Be cognizant of the prices if you feel compelled by this card. I’d suggest holding off and waiting for the prices to drop first. https://t.co/rivoDCNTFL

Clearly, this enchantment’s going to work great with cards like Ichormoon Gauntlet in Magic: The Gathering, which lets planeswalkers Proliferate. Players who enjoy running Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus will love this enchantment as well. Tekuthal lets you Proliferate an additional time every time you trigger Proliferate in the first place.

Basically, it’s been a long time since the community has seen a card with so many ridiculous infinite damage combos. Quest for the Pure Flame, for example, gains a quest counter whenever a source that you control deals damage. All that's required to trigger it is to deal damage, and that’s the end of the game.

Talon of Pain gains a charge counter whenever a source that isn’t Talon of Pain deals damage to an opponent. This will trigger All Will Be One, which makes the infinite combo start off.

elitebuster @elitebuster2012 @ChiStyleGaming This seems like a slam dunk grab to upgrade the Tyranid precon tbh, especially if combined with a later game First Tyrranic War @ChiStyleGaming This seems like a slam dunk grab to upgrade the Tyranid precon tbh, especially if combined with a later game First Tyrranic War https://t.co/hRVBMNN8fS

At the moment, it’s unclear if this card will have an infinite in Standard Magic: The Gathering, but it’s certainly a very intriguing and powerful choice. It’ll be interesting to see if it impacts other metas as well. Nevertheless, in Commander and casual formats, this card is likely going to be absolutely devastating.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for its arrival. Phyrexia: All Will Be One debuts in Magic: The Gathering on February 10, 2023, with prerelease events starting on February 3, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes