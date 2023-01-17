Magic: The Gathering's Phyrexia All Will Be One spoilers begin - Mondrak, Glory of Dominus, Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres, and more

Magic: The Gathering’s spoiler season has officially begun for Phyrexia: All Will Be One! We’ve had hints and previews over the last month that reveal what we could expect as players, but the real reveals have begun. While this is not all the cards we previewed in a recent chat with Wizards of the Coast, it is a selection of some of the most interesting ones.

Players can expect the “Sun’s” cards to return to Magic: The Gathering - one for each color. They all have wild powers, which fit the color they are a part of. In addition, new forms of planeswalkers have appeared, and so much more. Elesh Norn’s forces have shown themselves, as have the rebel forces pushing to try and stop the Mother of Machines.

Incredibly powerful Magic: The Gathering cards have been revealed for the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One expansion

5) The Sun’s Twilight cards return

Black Sun's Twilight in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Each color will have a “Sun’s Twilight” card in Magic: The Gathering’s Phyrexia: All Will Be One. In our preview session, we saw both Black Sun’s Twilight and White Sun’s Twilight instead of the previous versions, which were Black Sun/White Sun’s Zenith. Each card has casting cost+X, and if you pay over 5 mana for the X cost, they trigger even more powerful new effects.

For example, Black Sun’s Twilight makes one creature gain -X/-X until the end of the turn. But if you pay five or more, return a creature with mana value X or less to return to the battlefield tapped from your graveyard.

Conversely, White Sun’s Twilight has you gain X life and create X 1/1 colorless Phyrexian Mite artifact creature tokens. These have Toxic 1 and cannot block. If you pay five or more, though, destroy all other creatures! That is perhaps one of the best board wipes the game has seen in a significant amount of time.

4) Ezuri, Stalker of Spheres

Ezuri, Seeker of Spheres in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Another of the forces of Phyrexia, Ezuri, and Stalker of Spheres, is going to generate some serious value for Blue/Green decks in the future. However, if you want to get the most out of them, you’ll need a bit more mana. Normally a 4-cost legendary, you can pay an extra 3 colorless mana when they enter play. If you do, Proliferate twice.

It says “enters the battlefield” and not “when you cast.” That means you can bounce this card out of place and back in and pay that 3 mana again.

Whenever you increase, you also draw a card. What a fantastic legendary. That makes me think that ability will be incredibly easy to trigger in the coming Magic: The Gathering expansion.

3) Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Mondrak, Glory Dominus in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Did you want Doubling Season, but for tokens? Mondrak, Glory Dominus is here to help. If one or more tokens are created under your control, this monster is in play. You double the number. You can also give him indestructibility! Why would you want to do that, though? Because his power is bonkers, for one.

If you use him with White Sun’s Twilight, you can keep him in play to get double the tokens to make victory that much easier on yourself. I can see mono-white tokens going places in Magic: The Gathering’s Standard meta.

2) Paladin of Predation

Paladin of Predation in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

We see a lot of amazing Phyrexian cards right out of the gate, and while expensive, this uncommon can wrap a game up for you in quick order. A 6 power 7 toughness creature that can’t be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less, the Paladin of Predation will be a frustrating creature to see on the field.

Probably because it has Toxic 6, so each time it attacks, the opponent also gets 6 poison counters in addition to the damage they would normally take. If you’ve been applying poison counters throughout the game, this is a great win condition, but it comes at a cost. 7 mana is a lot for one creature, but since this is green, I bet it will have plenty of mana ramp.

1) Skrelv’s Hive

Skrelv's Hive in Magic: The Gathering (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

What’s this? White is getting a form of Bitterblossom? For 2 mana, this enchantment gives you a ½ colorless Phyrexian Mite artifact creature token each turn, that also has Toxic 1 and “This creature can’t block”. The only downside compared to Bitterblossom is that they don’t fly. However, it also costs you 1 life a turn. With White Sun’s Twilight, that’s going to be a small price to pay.

If your opponent has 3 or more poison counters, though, your creatures with Toxic also have Lifelink, so you’ll start getting that life back. I adore this card, especially in White. Since Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines is White, we see a lot of fascinating cards come to the color. Magic: The Gathering is sure going to be interesting in this expansion.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One launch on February 10, 2023. You can look forward to constant updates on the most powerful and engaging Magic: The Gathering cards that come with the expansion as spoiler season rolls on.

